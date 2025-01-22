ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Who can replace Saim Ayub?

LAHORE – The selectors of the national team have started considering Test Captain Shan Masood as replacement of opening batsman Saim Ayub because his participation is doubtful for upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 due to his injury.

The sources said that selection would Shan Masood would depend on his performance in the final Test match against West Indies.

Imam-ul-Haq is also being considered as an alternative option.

Saim Ayub continues rehabilitation in England and is expected to return in early February.

Selectors weigh Shan Masood for ODIs

The sources said that after Abdullah Shafique’s inconsistent performances, the selectors are contemplating giving Shan Masood an opportunity in the ODI format. Masood, who has experience in long-format cricket, is seen as a reliable option for 50-over matches.

Shan Masood has played nine ODIs, scoring 163 runs at an average of 18, with one half-century. His last ODI appearance was against New Zealand in 2023. He has been actively participating in England’s domestic season and Pakistan’s domestic ODI competitions.

Pakistan’s expected champions Trophy squad

The selectors are in the process of finalizing the squad for the ICC event, with several key players under consideration. Fakhar Zaman’s return is almost certain while Shadab Khan’s selection remains unlikely.

The sources said that out-of-form players Abdullah Shafique and Usman Khan may be dropped from the Champions Trophy squad. Meanwhile, Imam-ul-Haq and Haseebullah are being considered as potential inclusions.

Likely squad members include Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Salman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan. For bowlers, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Kamran Ghulam, Abrar Ahmed and Sufiyan Muqeem were included.

While all other participating teams have already announced their squads, Pakistan has submitted its preliminary squad to the ICC. However, the final squad must be officially announced by February 11.

Pakistan will first participate in a tri-nation series against South Africa and New Zealand, beginning on February 8, before heading into the Champions Trophy. The squad for this series is expected to be similar to the final tournament squad.