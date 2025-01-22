Grand Opposition Alliance mulls APC amid political challenges

ISLAMABAD – The Grand Opposition Alliance mulled an All Parties Conference (APC) amid prevailing political, economic, constitutional and security-related issues in the country, the sources said on Wednesday.

The sources said that the opposition leaders emphasized the need for democratic forces to unite under a common platform to address the challenges facing the country. They stated that the opposition alliance’s agenda is to restore the supremacy of the Constitution and the rule of law.

The development took place at the moment when the government decided to continue to engage the PTI for negotiations after Imran Khan sentenced to 14 while his wife Bushra Bibi to seven years in jail.

The conference would invite individuals from the various sectors including lawyers, academics, farmers, and civil society representatives.

The Grand Opposition Alliance, in collaboration with other parties, would not only review the ongoing crises caused by the government’s negligence but would also play its role in finding solutions and steering the country in the right direction.

The sources said that the issue of convening the APC was discussed during a meeting between the opposition alliance and former PPP senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar.

Over the past few days, the opposition alliance reached out to various political parties and leaders to explore possible solutions to the ongoing political crisis.

The sources further said that the opposition alliance might also contact former PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry and invite him to join the alliance.

Since Fawad Chaudhry has not yet decided rejoining PTI, he could play an active role within the Grand Opposition Alliance.