Upcoming public holiday on Wednesday in Pakistan

Public Holiday Announced In Pakistan On Wednesday
ISLAMABAD – First public holiday of 2025 draws closer in Pakistan where last holiday of outgoing year 2024 on December 25 on account of Quaid Day.

The government of Pakistan has notified public holidays for 2025, as Cabinet Division officially released complete list of all holidays for this year.

As per the notification, total of 11 public holidays will be observed across Asian nation in 2025.

Upcoming Public Holiday in Pakistan

The first public holiday will be on February 5 (Wednesday) to observe the Kashmir Day.

The Kashmir Solidarity Day is observed on Feb 5 every year to express whole hearted support of Pakistani nation to the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination under the UN resolutions.

On the occasion, solidarity walks are organized across the country and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

One minute silence is also observed at 09:30 am to pay homage to the martyrs of Kashmir.

Public Holidays 2025 in Pakistan

This year’s holiday schedule includes a mix of national observances and significant cultural events.

Kashmir Day February 5, 2024

Pakistan Day March 23

Eid-ul-Fitr 30 March – 1 April

Labour Day May 1

Eid-ul-Azha 7,8,9 June

Ashura (9th, 10 Muharram) 5,6 July

Independence Day August 14

Eid-Milad-un-Nabi 5,6 September

Allama Iqbal Day November 9

Quaid-e-Azam Day/Christmas December 25

Day after Christmas December 26 (Only for Christians)

The Cabinet Division’s announcement ensures that citizens are informed in advance about the dates for public holidays throughout 2025.

Our Correspondent

