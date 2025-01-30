AGL50.85▼ -1.75 (-0.03%)AIRLINK194.49▲ 0.99 (0.01%)BOP9.75▲ 0.11 (0.01%)CNERGY7.62▲ 0.09 (0.01%)DCL8.9▲ 0.18 (0.02%)DFML49.05▼ -1.99 (-0.04%)DGKC105.15▲ 0.57 (0.01%)FCCL37.67▼ -0.03 (0.00%)FFL15.67▲ 0.07 (0.00%)HUBC129.69▲ 2.62 (0.02%)HUMNL13.55▲ 0.05 (0.00%)KEL4.58▲ 0 (0.00%)KOSM6.22▲ 0.12 (0.02%)MLCF43.95▼ -0.01 (0.00%)NBP65▲ 0.31 (0.00%)OGDC205.48▲ 2.24 (0.01%)PAEL40.75▼ -0.23 (-0.01%)PIBTL8▲ 0.34 (0.04%)PPL176.45▲ 2.2 (0.01%)PRL38.29▲ 0.22 (0.01%)PTC24.57▲ 0.5 (0.02%)SEARL107.85▲ 0.61 (0.01%)TELE8.47▲ 0.23 (0.03%)TOMCL34▲ 1.22 (0.04%)TPLP12.12▲ 0.34 (0.03%)TREET22.3▲ 0.34 (0.02%)TRG66.14▲ 1.26 (0.02%)UNITY31.73▼ -0.17 (-0.01%)WTL1.69▲ 0.01 (0.01%)

ICC CEO Geoff Allardice’s resignation sparks speculations

Speculations Surround Resignation Of Geoff Allardice Amid Report Of Financial Irregularities
KARACHI – The speculations emerged regarding the resignation of ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice amid an audit report that highlighted financial irregularities during the T20 World Cup matches in the USA.

Meanwhile, Indian media took lead in spreading “fake news,” linking Allardice’s resignation to delays in the completion of venues for the Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

According to details, Geoff Allardice recently stepped down from his position as CEO of the International Cricket Council (ICC). Some reports in the Indian media claimed that there were financial discrepancies in the preparations for last year’s T20 World Cup in the USA, which raised concerns among ICC board members and was also flagged in the audit report.

Following that World Cup, several key ICC officials resigned, including Head of Events Chris Tetley and General Manager of Marketing & Communications Claire Furlong.

Additionally, Anti-Corruption Unit Head Alex Marshall also stepped down. It remains unclear whether Allardice will immediately vacate his position or continue until a new CEO is appointed.

In the official ICC statement, Jay Shah expressed gratitude, saying, “On behalf of the board, I deeply appreciate Geoff Allardice’s leadership and commitment as CEO. His efforts have played a crucial role in the global growth of cricket. We are thankful for his services and extend our best wishes for his future endeavors,”.

On the other hand, the Indian media falsely linked Allardice’s resignation to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, alleging that he failed to inform the ICC Board about delays in the preparation of Rawalpindi and Karachi stadiums, which supposedly led to his resignation.

Web Desk Staff

