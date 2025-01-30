AGL50.85▼ -1.75 (-0.03%)AIRLINK194.49▲ 0.99 (0.01%)BOP9.75▲ 0.11 (0.01%)CNERGY7.62▲ 0.09 (0.01%)DCL8.9▲ 0.18 (0.02%)DFML49.05▼ -1.99 (-0.04%)DGKC105.15▲ 0.57 (0.01%)FCCL37.67▼ -0.03 (0.00%)FFL15.67▲ 0.07 (0.00%)HUBC129.69▲ 2.62 (0.02%)HUMNL13.55▲ 0.05 (0.00%)KEL4.58▲ 0 (0.00%)KOSM6.22▲ 0.12 (0.02%)MLCF43.95▼ -0.01 (0.00%)NBP65▲ 0.31 (0.00%)OGDC205.48▲ 2.24 (0.01%)PAEL40.75▼ -0.23 (-0.01%)PIBTL8▲ 0.34 (0.04%)PPL176.45▲ 2.2 (0.01%)PRL38.29▲ 0.22 (0.01%)PTC24.57▲ 0.5 (0.02%)SEARL107.85▲ 0.61 (0.01%)TELE8.47▲ 0.23 (0.03%)TOMCL34▲ 1.22 (0.04%)TPLP12.12▲ 0.34 (0.03%)TREET22.3▲ 0.34 (0.02%)TRG66.14▲ 1.26 (0.02%)UNITY31.73▼ -0.17 (-0.01%)WTL1.69▲ 0.01 (0.01%)

Major among two martyred, six terrorists killed in Waziristan operation

Major Among Two Martyred Six Terrorists Killed In Waziristan Operation
RAWALPINDI – Two security personnel, including a major, were martyred and six terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation in general area Mir Ali, North Waziristan.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the operation was conducted on night between January 29 and 30 on reported presence of terrorists.

During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged their location and resultantly six terrorists were eliminated.

However, during intense fire exchange, Major Hamza Israr, who was leading his troops from the front, and Sepoy Muhammad Naeem embraced martyrdom.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as the Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

On 27 January 2025, security forces conducted an intelligence based operation in general area Jani Khel, Bannu District on reported presence of terrorists.

During the conduct of operation, three terrorists were killed while nine others got injured.

