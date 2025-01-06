AGL37.8▲ 0.02 (0.00%)AIRLINK210.97▼ -7.01 (-0.03%)BOP10.67▼ -0.26 (-0.02%)CNERGY7.41▼ -0.14 (-0.02%)DCL8.89▼ -0.22 (-0.02%)DFML41.97▲ 1.69 (0.04%)DGKC99.12▼ -3.08 (-0.03%)FCCL33.57▼ -1.26 (-0.04%)FFL18.41▼ -0.91 (-0.05%)HUBC131.39▲ 0.3 (0.00%)HUMNL14.1▼ -0.46 (-0.03%)KEL4.98▼ -0.2 (-0.04%)KOSM7.16▼ -0.2 (-0.03%)MLCF43.76▼ -1.87 (-0.04%)NBP64.03▼ -1.97 (-0.03%)OGDC213.56▼ -8.52 (-0.04%)PAEL41.53▼ -2.66 (-0.06%)PIBTL8.6▼ -0.37 (-0.04%)PPL189.6▼ -3.41 (-0.02%)PRL44.31▲ 1.14 (0.03%)PTC24.97▼ -1.66 (-0.06%)SEARL103.37▼ -3.71 (-0.03%)TELE9.44▼ -0.71 (-0.07%)TOMCL35.33▼ -0.53 (-0.01%)TPLP13.5▼ -1.01 (-0.07%)TREET24.67▼ -1.28 (-0.05%)TRG64.47▼ -2.81 (-0.04%)UNITY34.47▲ 0.88 (0.03%)WTL1.65▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)

How to Check Your Marital Status in Pakistan: Full Guide here

ISLAMABAD – If you want to check your marital status, Union Councils, and NADRA National Database and Registration Authority are relevant authorities that offer legal proof of marriage.

Before NADRA process, Nikah Khawan ensures that Nikkah Nama is registered with the Nikkah Registrar, and the relevant Union Council (UC) or Municipal Committee (MC) issues the Computerized Marriage Registration Certificate.

Registration forms are available at the UC/MC office, and required documents include a registered Nikkah Nama and CNICs of the bride, groom, and their parents. The fee is Rs300 must be paid at the Union Council for the certificate.

Civil Registration Management System (CRMS) implemented by NADRA authority was launched to streamline registration of marriages. It provide up-to-date reports on the status of marital status and applicants can access current and accurate data whenever needed.

NADRA MRC 2025

Marriage Registration Certificate (MRC) is a critical legal document that serves as proof of marriage in Pakistan. However, with foreign countries requiring computerized certificates, NADRA (National Database and Registration Authority) offers an upgraded solution to ensure the validity of these certificates beyond Pakistan’s borders.

Despite much digitisation, the online platform for checking marital status or marriage certificates is yet to be advance. To verify marital status in records, individuals are required to visit NADRA Registration Centers.

NADRA requires key documents for processing, including the original Urdu Nikah Nama, CNICs of the bride and groom, their fathers’ CNICs, the Nikah Khawan’s ID Card, and copies of passports if the groom or bride is a foreigner.

NADRA latest fee structure for new CNIC, B-Form from January 2025

 

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

Recomended

