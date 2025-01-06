AGL37.8▲ 0.02 (0.00%)AIRLINK210.97▼ -7.01 (-0.03%)BOP10.67▼ -0.26 (-0.02%)CNERGY7.41▼ -0.14 (-0.02%)DCL8.89▼ -0.22 (-0.02%)DFML41.97▲ 1.69 (0.04%)DGKC99.12▼ -3.08 (-0.03%)FCCL33.57▼ -1.26 (-0.04%)FFL18.41▼ -0.91 (-0.05%)HUBC131.39▲ 0.3 (0.00%)HUMNL14.1▼ -0.46 (-0.03%)KEL4.98▼ -0.2 (-0.04%)KOSM7.16▼ -0.2 (-0.03%)MLCF43.76▼ -1.87 (-0.04%)NBP64.03▼ -1.97 (-0.03%)OGDC213.56▼ -8.52 (-0.04%)PAEL41.53▼ -2.66 (-0.06%)PIBTL8.6▼ -0.37 (-0.04%)PPL189.6▼ -3.41 (-0.02%)PRL44.31▲ 1.14 (0.03%)PTC24.97▼ -1.66 (-0.06%)SEARL103.37▼ -3.71 (-0.03%)TELE9.44▼ -0.71 (-0.07%)TOMCL35.33▼ -0.53 (-0.01%)TPLP13.5▼ -1.01 (-0.07%)TREET24.67▼ -1.28 (-0.05%)TRG64.47▼ -2.81 (-0.04%)UNITY34.47▲ 0.88 (0.03%)WTL1.65▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)

iPhone Complete PTA Tax for all models in Pakistan 2025 Update

Apple devices are expensive in Pakistan as iPhones, like smartphones of other companies, attract PTA taxes, depending on the rate.

Pakistani authorities introduced PTA taxes to regulate use, ensure legal registration, and boost revenue. These taxes aimed to cut smuggling, ensure compliance with local standards and promote local mobile industry by reducing reliance on imports.

Elevated taxes, especially on premium models like recent models, contribute to prices that can exceed six figures, making iPhones one of the most expensive smartphones along with other flagship devices.

iPhone Full PTA Tax 2025

Model PTA Tax on Passport PTA Tax on CNIC 
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 148,500 176,000
Apple iPhone 16 Pro 135,300 161,480
Apple iPhone 16 Plus 113,075 137,033
Apple iPhone 16 107,325 130,708
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 148,500 176,000
Apple iPhone 15 Pro 135,300 161,480
Apple iPhone 15 Plus 113,075 137,033
Apple iPhone 15 107,325 130,708
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 131,130 156,893
Apple iPhone 14 Pro 122,275 147,153
Apple iPhone 14 Plus 113,075 137,033
Apple iPhone 14 107,325 130,708
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max 110,400 137,900
Apple iPhone 13 Pro 105,700 128,800
Apple iPhone 13 90,800 118,400
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max 107,300 130,650
Apple iPhone 12 Pro 103,300 125,200
Apple iPhone 12 86,100 107,400
iPhone 11 Pro Max 96,700 119,000
iPhone 11 Pro 93,000 114,900
iPhone 11 66,800 86,750
Apple iPhone X (128GB) 68,275 87,753
Apple iPhone X (64GB) 68,275 87,753
Apple iPhone 8 Plus 58,651 70,016
Apple iPhone 8 56,651 67,784
Apple iPhone 7 Plus 64,036 65,280
Apple iPhone 7 40,635 45,766

iPhone 16 Latest Price in Pakistan

Models 128GB Price  256GB Price  512GB Price  1TB Price 
iPhone 16 Rs361,700 Rs401,000 Rs480,250
iPhone 16 Plus Rs401,000 Rs441,000 Rs520,000
iPhone 16 Pro Rs446,000 Rs484,500 Rs564,500 Rs644,500
iPhone 16 Pro Max Rs526,000 Rs604,500 Rs684,500

Web Desk (Lahore)

Recomended

