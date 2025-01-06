iPhone Complete PTA Tax for all models in Pakistan 2025 Update

Apple devices are expensive in Pakistan as iPhones, like smartphones of other companies, attract PTA taxes, depending on the rate.
Pakistani authorities introduced PTA taxes to regulate use, ensure legal registration, and boost revenue. These taxes aimed to cut smuggling, ensure compliance with local standards and promote local mobile industry by reducing reliance on imports.
Elevated taxes, especially on premium models like recent models, contribute to prices that can exceed six figures, making iPhones one of the most expensive smartphones along with other flagship devices.
iPhone Full PTA Tax 2025
|Model
|PTA Tax on Passport
|PTA Tax on CNIC
|Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
|148,500
|176,000
|Apple iPhone 16 Pro
|135,300
|161,480
|Apple iPhone 16 Plus
|113,075
|137,033
|Apple iPhone 16
|107,325
|130,708
|Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
|148,500
|176,000
|Apple iPhone 15 Pro
|135,300
|161,480
|Apple iPhone 15 Plus
|113,075
|137,033
|Apple iPhone 15
|107,325
|130,708
|Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
|131,130
|156,893
|Apple iPhone 14 Pro
|122,275
|147,153
|Apple iPhone 14 Plus
|113,075
|137,033
|Apple iPhone 14
|107,325
|130,708
|Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
|110,400
|137,900
|Apple iPhone 13 Pro
|105,700
|128,800
|Apple iPhone 13
|90,800
|118,400
|Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
|107,300
|130,650
|Apple iPhone 12 Pro
|103,300
|125,200
|Apple iPhone 12
|86,100
|107,400
|iPhone 11 Pro Max
|96,700
|119,000
|iPhone 11 Pro
|93,000
|114,900
|iPhone 11
|66,800
|86,750
|Apple iPhone X (128GB)
|68,275
|87,753
|Apple iPhone X (64GB)
|68,275
|87,753
|Apple iPhone 8 Plus
|58,651
|70,016
|Apple iPhone 8
|56,651
|67,784
|Apple iPhone 7 Plus
|64,036
|65,280
|Apple iPhone 7
|40,635
|45,766
iPhone 16 Latest Price in Pakistan
|Models
|128GB Price
|256GB Price
|512GB Price
|1TB Price
|iPhone 16
|Rs361,700
|Rs401,000
|Rs480,250
|–
|iPhone 16 Plus
|Rs401,000
|Rs441,000
|Rs520,000
|–
|iPhone 16 Pro
|Rs446,000
|Rs484,500
|Rs564,500
|Rs644,500
|iPhone 16 Pro Max
|–
|Rs526,000
|Rs604,500
|Rs684,500
