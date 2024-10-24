Honda Cg 125 Black Three Year Easy Installment Plan For October 2024

FAISALABAD – A significant number of people in Pakistan like to buy Honda CG 125 in black colour due to its imposing looks on road.

The CG 125 is known for its durability, speed and fuel efficiency. The bike is commonly used for commuting and is favoured by riders for its robust performance.

Honda CG 125’s new design is smooth as it produces upright aerodynamics for a quick pace. It boasts 4-Stroke OHV Air Cooled engine with kick start option and Telescopic Fork front suspension.

The key features continue to drive the sale of Honda CG 125 up despite presence of various competitors in the Pakistani market.

Honda CG 125 comes in two colours Red and Black.

Honda 125 Fuel Average in Pakistan

The all-new Honda 125 covers a distance of around 45 kilometers per litres, making it perfect choice among higher petroleum prices in Pakistan.

Honda CG 125 Black Price in October 2024

As of October 2024, the price of the Honda CG 125 Black stands at Rs234,900 without any change.

Honda CG 125 Three Years Installment Plan

The Bank Alfalah offers 36-month installment plan for Honda CG 125 Black with additional 2.50% in wake of procession fee.

Under the three-year plan, the per month installment for Honda CG 125 Black will be Rs10,888, according to official data available on bank’s website.

The bike is delivered to a customer within 28 working days.