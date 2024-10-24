Dehli ranks top today with Lahore closely behind among world most polluted cities

After Lahore, Dehli is now the top most polluted city in the world after its air quality deteriorated and intensity of smog increased, the local media reported on Thursday.

Lahore is closely behind Dehli today.

Both Lahore and Dehli take turns in the first position amid severe threat of smog and poor air quality in both Pakistan and India.

As weather changed, the intensity of smog increased. The citizens faced trouble as all major outside activities are affected.

According to the reports, Karachi is also facing severe air quality issues after it recorded the sixth highest pollution levels globally.

In response to the deteriorating air quality, school opening times in Lahore have been changed. The Punjab Environmental Protection department has issued directives, stating that schools will now open at 8:45 AM from October until January 31, 2025.

The students’ assemblies will be conducted indoors while outdoor activities will be suspended. The public has been advised to wear masks and adopt other protective measures to mitigate the effects of smog.

Besides it, Faisalabad is experiencing increased smog intensity due to similar air pollution concerns. The city has recorded pollution levels of 284, leading to significant challenges and respiratory problems for its residents.

The local authorities urged the public to stay informed and take necessary precautions during this critical period of air quality decline.