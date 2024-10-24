Finance Minister invites US enterprises to invest in Pakistan

WASHINGTON – Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has invited the US enterprises to invest in agriculture, IT and energy sectors of Pakistan.

During a meeting with the US Assistant Secretary of State for Economic and Business Affairs in Washington, he acknowledged the importance of the Pak-US economic partnership in Pakistan’s socio-economic development.

Finance Minister Aurangzeb meets with Minister of State for Financial Affairs of the UAE

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb met with Minister of State for Financial Affairs of the UAE Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini and appreciated the UAE’s continued support for Pakistan’s external account.

FinMin meets with a team of FitchRatings

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb met with the team of FitchRatings and briefed on Pakistan’s economic performance.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb meets with a team of Standard Chartered Bank

During a meeting with a team of Standard Chartered Bank, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb appreciated the Bank’s longstanding partnership with Pakistan.