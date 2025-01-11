Haval H6 2025 Price Update in Pakistan and 5-Year Installment Plans

Haval H6 remains one of most features-loaded crossover SUV known for its modern styling, safety as Pakistan’s first hybrid SUV, which combines performance and aesthetics. The price of its base variant starts from Rs9.18 million but you can get the vehicle with flexible installment plans.

The mid-size vehicle stands out in local; market, offering sleek styling, advanced safety features, and multiple engine options, as it combines features with eco-friendliness, making it a strong contender in its league. Haval H6 faces challenges, such as high cost and limited availability of spare parts, and a still-developing dealership network, which could impact convenience for owners.

Haval H6 2025 Price in Pakistan

Models Price Haval H6 1.5T Rs9,189,990 Haval H6 2.0T AWD Rs10,553,500 Haval H6 HEV Rs11,866,500

Haval H6 Installment Plans in Pakistan

Year No. of Installments Monthly Payment Insurance Total Monthly Installment 1 12 127948 10385 138333 2 12 127948 9231 137179 3 12 127948 8077 136025 4 12 127948 6923 134871 5 12 127948 — 127948

Note: This Installment Plan by Bank of Punjab is tentative – pls note that Taxes, Registration Charges, Processing Fees and any other charges to be paid by the customer.