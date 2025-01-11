AGL36.97▲ 0.39 (0.01%)AIRLINK189.64▼ -7.01 (-0.04%)BOP10.09▼ -0.05 (0.00%)CNERGY6.68▼ -0.01 (0.00%)DCL8.58▲ 0.06 (0.01%)DFML37.4▼ -0.48 (-0.01%)DGKC99.75▲ 4.52 (0.05%)FCCL34.14▲ 1.12 (0.03%)FFL17.09▲ 0.44 (0.03%)HUBC126.05▼ -1.24 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.79▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)KEL4.77▲ 0.01 (0.00%)KOSM6.58▲ 0.21 (0.03%)MLCF43.28▲ 1.06 (0.03%)NBP60.99▲ 0.23 (0.00%)OGDC224.96▲ 11.93 (0.06%)PAEL41.74▲ 0.87 (0.02%)PIBTL8.41▲ 0.12 (0.01%)PPL193.09▲ 9.52 (0.05%)PRL37.34▼ -0.93 (-0.02%)PTC24.02▼ -0.05 (0.00%)SEARL94.54▼ -0.57 (-0.01%)TELE8.66▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.53▼ -0.18 (-0.01%)TPLP12.39▲ 0.18 (0.01%)TREET22.37▼ -0.21 (-0.01%)TRG62.65▼ -1.71 (-0.03%)UNITY32.47▼ -0.24 (-0.01%)WTL1.75▼ -0.04 (-0.02%)

Good News for Pakistani travelers as another Central Asian nation launches visa section in Karachi

Good News For Pakistani Travelers As Another Central Asian Nation Launches Visa Section In Karachi
KARACHI – Tajikistan Visa Section has been rolled out in Consulate General, Karachi and it will boost tourism and facilitate business exchanges and will make it easier for traders, investors, and officials to visit each other’s countries.

In major development at enhancing bilateral ties, Dushanbe rolled out visa section at Consulate General in Port City, which is financial hub, as Pakistani nationals will be able to apply for visas to visit the Central Asian nation known for its natural beauty, ancient history, and unique sights.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori launched visa section at ceremony attended by Tajikistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, and other diplomatic officials. Officials also upgraded the section to fully operational status, and a visa consular has been appointed to manage the new service.

Officials said new visa section would make it easier for Pakistani citizens to visit Tajikistan, promoting tourism and fostering greater exchanges between the two nations.

The opening of the visa section is seen as a pivotal move in fostering closer ties between Pakistan and Tajikistan, with both countries eager to explore new avenues for cooperation and growth.

Tajikistan Visa for Pakistani citizens 2025

Visa Type eVisa (E-Visa)
Difficulty Level Medium
Visa Information Single and multiple-entry
Validity 90 days from issuance
Maximum Stay 60 days per entry
Average Processing Time Around 25 days

Tajikistan Visa Fee

Processing Type Processing Time Cost (Including Service Fee)
Standard Processing 6 days USD $96.99
Rush Processing 4 days USD $119.99
Super Rush Processing 2 days USD $162.99
Government Fee N/A USD $52
GBAO Fee (if applicable) N/A USD $20

Web Desk (Lahore)

