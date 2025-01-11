Fact Check: Has Punjab govt extended Winter Holidays till January 20 amid cold weather?

LAHORE – With the end of 20 days of Winter break, students and parents are confused over misleading claims about an extension of winter holidays in the region as the temperature remains in single digits.

The provincial government has not announced any decision regarding the extension of winter holidays for schools in Lahore and other cities. Amid the confusion, there have been misleading claims circulating on WhatsApp groups, falsely stating that winter holidays have been extended until January 20. However, the government has confirmed that no such extension has been announced, and schools are scheduled to reopen as planned.

Winter Holidays Update

Schools in Punjab are set to reopen on January 13 (Monday), after the winter break, which lasted from December 23 to January 10.

Punjab’s Department of Special Education has announced that schools will reopen on January 13 after a 23-day winter break. Due to the cold wave, new timings have been set: schools will operate from 9 am to 2 pm Monday to Thursday and Saturday, and from 9 am to 12 pm on Fridays.

As of weekend, rain-wind, and thunderstorm are expected at isolated places in Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Okara, Bahawalnagar, Sahiwal, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala and surrounding areas.

Cold and partly cloudy weather is expected in other parts of the province. However, very cold weather with chances of light rain/light snow in Murree, Galliyat and surroundings۔, Met Office said.