AGL38.1▲ 0.3 (0.01%)AIRLINK209.55▼ -1.42 (-0.01%)BOP10.46▼ -0.21 (-0.02%)CNERGY7.35▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)DCL8.9▲ 0.01 (0.00%)DFML40.83▼ -1.14 (-0.03%)DGKC99.77▲ 0.65 (0.01%)FCCL34.39▲ 0.82 (0.02%)FFL18.05▼ -0.36 (-0.02%)HUBC132.49▲ 1.1 (0.01%)HUMNL14.14▲ 0.04 (0.00%)KEL5.03▲ 0.05 (0.01%)KOSM7.07▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)MLCF45.2▲ 1.44 (0.03%)NBP62.17▼ -1.86 (-0.03%)OGDC218.38▲ 4.82 (0.02%)PAEL41.7▲ 0.17 (0.00%)PIBTL8.55▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)PPL189.03▼ -0.57 (0.00%)PRL42.33▼ -1.98 (-0.04%)PTC25.17▲ 0.2 (0.01%)SEARL103.96▲ 0.59 (0.01%)TELE9.24▼ -0.2 (-0.02%)TOMCL35.39▲ 0.06 (0.00%)TPLP13.1▼ -0.4 (-0.03%)TREET23.67▼ -1 (-0.04%)TRG69.18▲ 4.71 (0.07%)UNITY34.82▲ 0.35 (0.01%)WTL1.71▲ 0.06 (0.04%)

PSL Players Draft date, venue confirmed

Psl Players Draft Date Venue Confirmed
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday confirmed that the HBL PSL Player Draft has been rescheduled and will now take place at Huzoori Bagh, Lahore Fort on January 13.

The event has been moved from the earlier announced venue, Gwadar, due to unforeseen logistical challenges.

The HBL PSL 2025 Trophy Tour scheduled in March will now feature Gwadar as a key location on its route across Pakistan.

Given below are further details:

Venue: Huzoori Bagh, Lahore Fort

Date: Monday, 13 January 2025

Event Broadcast start time: 1230pm PKT

The landmark 10th edition of the HBL PSL is slotted to take place between 8 April and 19 May later this year. The six franchises will assemble their star-studded squads on Monday, 13 January during the Player Draft ceremony at one of Lahore’s most iconic heritage sites.

Staff Report

Related Posts

  • Featured, Pakistan

Karachi experiences coldest day of winter with 08°C temperature

  • Business, Featured

LDA seals Meezan Bank, Bank AL Habib, Uniworth, Chughtai Lab

  • Sports

Initial consultation for ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Test series against WI concludes

  • Featured, Pakistan

Nadra NICOP fee structure 2025 for Arab countries in Pakistan

Recomended

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer