Govt forms sub-committee to tackle PTI’s demands

Amid a seven-day ultimatum given by incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan to continue talks with the government, Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah said on Tuesday that a sub-committee was formed by the government’s negotiation committee to respond to the opposition party’s charter of demands.

Sanaullah made the statement after attending a session of the government’s negotiation committee held under the chair of National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq at his office earlier Tuesday.

“We will give the government’s response to the opposition in the next meeting,” the PM’s aide told reporters at the lower house, adding that the sub-committee was reviewing the former ruling party’s demands.

When questioned about ex-premier Imran’s seven-day deadline for judicial commission, Sanaullah said that they were independent to deliver statements and make their moves, however, the government side would hand over its “written reply”.

To another question regarding the government’s plan to launch a judicial probe into the May 9 and November 26 events, he replied that the PTI would be apprised about the government’s response on judicial commission.

“Today’s meeting was positive and comprehensive […] such meetings will continue,” he said, adding that another meeting was scheduled for Wednesday (today) to deliberate on the opposition party’s demands. He reiterated that the government will give its reply to the former ruling party after the completion of seven working days.

“In our opinion, fourth meeting had been scheduled at the conclusion of the third one,” he said.