Killers are not only enemies of Balochistan, but of Pakistan: PM

Declares some people are hostile to Pakistan; Gwadar Airport to benefit entire country; Says ‘We should value this Chinese gift to Pakistan’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday that those who resort to killing and destroy assets are not only enemies of Balochistan, but of the entire Pakistan.

Addressing the federal cabinet here, the prime minister said that some people are hostile to Pakistan. They must realise that it is blatant hostility towards Pakistan.

Talking about Israel’s war on Gaza, he expressed the hope that the 42-day ceasefire would be a permanent ceasefire.

He said more than 50,000 Palestinians had been martyred during the 15-month war. Cities and towns had been decimated. “Pakistan raised its voice for a ceasefire in Gaza and also sent relief goods,” the premier added.

He said that the reconstruction is about to begin in Gaza and “Pakistan will play its part and fulfill its obligations.”

He said that flight operations started from Gwadar Airport Monday. He called the Gwadar Airport project a welcome development and added that it was completed at a cost of $230 million.

He stressed on the importance of Gwadar Port in the development and prosperity of Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz termed the airport a gift from China for Pakistan. “The project will benefit Balochistan and Pakistan’s economy, if run on commercial lines,”he stated.

Spread across 4,300 acres, the airport is Pakistan’s largest in terms of area. Located 26 kilometres from Gwadar city in the Gurandani area, the airport features a single runway measuring 3,658 metres in length and 75 metres in width. The runway is capable of accommodating large aircraft such as the Airbus A380 and Boeing 747.

He also mentioned “long-term partnership framework” with the World Bank under which the global institution would invest $20 billion in Pakistan in next 10 years.

The IT (information technology) sector is progressing, he said and added that the country exported $348 million worth technology in December.

He praised and encouraged the entire IT team and said the sector would help the country earn foreign exchange.

He also showed satisfaction over the constant surge in the country’s overall exports and improving economic indicators.

Lauding the performance of Minister of State for IT Shaza Fatima Khawaja, the relevant federal secretary, and others, he called for further efforts to increase IT exports further.

Prime Minister Shehbaz also talked about electric vehicles and announced government’s commitment to further advance the sector.

He also announced provision of the best facilities to Hajis this year.

He expressed the hope that the upcoming Hajj would be comfortable for the pilgrims vis-a-vis their stay and other facilities in Makkah and Madina as the minister concerned and his ministry was making efforts in this regard.

The prime minister was all praise for the security forces who rendered sacrifices in fight against the Fitna al-Khawarij and made the country safe.