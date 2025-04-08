Two-day Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum opens in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – A two-day Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum opened at Jinnah Convention Center in Islamabad on Tuesday (today).

In his opening remarks, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar said Pakistan is strategically positioned to emerge as a global mining powerhouse, underpinned by its unparalleled geological wealth.

He highlighted that Pakistan is home to monumental reserves like Reko Diq. He said Pakistan also hosts vast resources of rare earth elements, industrial minerals, non-metallics and gem stones including globally sought after peridote and emerald.

The Deputy Prime Minister said with this vast untapped mineral potential, Pakistan’s resource corridor is poised to reshape global supply chains and attract foreign direct investment.

Ishaq Dar said the government has prioritized the strategic development of the mining sector through progressive policy reforms and investor centric initiatives, laying the foundation for a robust eco-system that delivers value for all stakeholders.

The Deputy Prime Minister said this investment forum provides a unique platform for stakeholders, partners and friendly countries to explore new prospects and build mutually beneficial partnerships.

Later participating in a discussion session, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal emphasized that Pakistan is the destination for investment in the minerals. He said our resources are potentially so high that these will definitely attract a lot of investment and interest from local and foreign companies.