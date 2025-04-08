SC directs trial courts to decide May 9 cases within four months

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday directed the trial courts to decide the May 9 cases within four months.

A Supreme Court three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Yahya Afridi heard the case regarding the cancellation of bail for the accused involved in the May 9 incidents.

After the hearing, the court ordered the trial court to conclude the cases within four months.

During the proceedings, the counsel for one of the accused questioned how the trial could be completed within four months, stating, “There are 35 cases against us, and it is not possible to conclude the trials in such a short time,”.

Chief Justice Yahya Afridi remarked that a similar situation had taken place in Mardan with the Mashal Khan murder case.

“At that time, I was the Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court, and the trial in the Mashal Khan case was completed within three months. The anti-terrorism court can deliver results,” remarked the CJP.

It may be mentioned here that the Supreme Court had also directed the trial court just a day earlier to decide some of the bail cancellation cases filed by the Punjab government within three months.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan was formally indicted in an anti-terrorism court (ATC).

Khan, who is facing several other charges, faced indictment over May 9 attack on Mianwali’s judicial complex, with Ayub and Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar among those named in the case.

The court adjourned the hearing and next session has been slated for later this month, with witnesses expected to testify. A total of 57 individuals have been named in the case, alongside 150 unidentified persons, according to the police statement.