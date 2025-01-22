Murad suspends officers in surprise visit, orders reforms

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, accompanied by Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, conducted surprise inspections of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Keamari and the Risala Model Police Station on Tuesday.

His visits resulted in the suspension of three officials, the transfer of a sub-registrar, and directives for improving public services and security measures. During his visit to the Keamari Deputy Commissioner’s office, the Chief Minister found several officers absent while visitors waited for assistance.

Assistant Commissioner (Revenue) Nawaz Kalwar, Assistant Commissioner Mauripur Muhammad Yasin, and Mukhtiarkar Mir Mohammad Nawaz Talpur were not present at their duties.

At the Domicile Office, Shah interacted with young applicants who revealed that their domicile certificates were ready but were pending the absent assistant commissioner’s signature.

Taking immediate action, the Chief Minister directed the chief secretary to suspend the three absent officials. The suspension orders were issued on the spot. While inspecting the Sub-Registrar-II Gadap Town office, Murad Ali Shah found Abdul Nabi Lashri, the sub-registrar, unable to provide satisfactory information about the office’s operations.

Displeased with his performance, the Chief Minister ordered his transfer back to the Board of Revenue. The Chief Minister’s next stop was the Risala Model Police Station, where he reviewed its operations alongside the Home Minister. Inspecting the attendance register, he discovered that out of the 100 assigned policemen, only about 30 were present on duty. SSP City clarified that the station operated with 85 policemen working in shifts.

Murad Shah also examined the lock-up, finding nine detainees, and checked the FIR register to confirm no one was being held unlawfully. He interacted with the detainees to understand their concerns. In the Ladies’ Room, established to assist women complainants, the Chief Minister found a junior police constable present but with no records or knowledge of visitor complaints. He directed SSP City to assign a lady head constable to the room and implement a computerised complaint management system.

At the Facilitation Desk, CM Shah noted that complaints were still being handled manually. He instructed the SSP to ensure all complaints were computerised for better tracking. The Chief Minister also inspected the premises of two nearby police stations, Eid Gah and Risala, and a women’s police station under construction. Expressing frustration over delays in the women’s police station despite funds being released, he directed the Home Secretary to investigate and expedite its completion.