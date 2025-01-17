Governor mourns boat tragedy deaths

Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori, has expressed his sorrow over the tragic boat incident involving Pakistani nationals en route to Spain. According to media reports, the boat was carrying several Pakistanis when the accident occurred. The Governor extended his condolences over the loss of more than 40 Pakistani lives, praying for the forgiveness of the deceased, elevation of their ranks, and patience for the grieving families. He emphasized the critical need to curb human trafficking, calling it a matter of utmost urgency.