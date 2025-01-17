Sharjeel Memon slams PTI founder after sentencing

Sindh’s Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon declared day as a pivotal moment in Pakistan’s history, stating that “a person who had been deceiving the public for years under the guise of truth and honesty has been unmasked.” Speaking at a press conference on Friday, he accused Imran Khan of using deceitful tactics, including blackmailing the state with the 126-day sit-in, and stated that PTI has consistently acted against the country for the benefit of one individual.

Memon attributed Imran Khan’s downfall to his own actions, pointing out that the punishment handed to him and his wife was the result of the same practices Imran Khan implemented.

“He used NAB to target and imprison political opponents, including PPP’s Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur, as well as PML-N leaders,” Memon said, accusing Khan of attempting to dominate Pakistan through NAB. He labeled Imran Khan a “corporate criminal,” alleging that he stole watches from Toshakhana and sold them. Memon also highlighted the departure of Farah Gogi after the PTI government ended, claiming she had wielded undue influence while stationed at Bani Gala. Commenting on the 14-year prison sentence handed to Imran Khan, Memon noted the stark contrast in public reaction, stating that while past arrests led to nationwide chaos, this time there were no protests.

He remarked, “The person who instructed others to protest is now in jail, and there is no unrest.” Sharjeel Memon accused Imran Khan and PTI of waging a war against the state since 2018. He questioned whether PTI leaders could defend the cases against them, including the Malam Jabba and KP BRT scandals, urging the public to recognize the truth. In response to a question, Memon asserted that Pakistan’s courts will operate in accordance with the law and that no “trump card” will succeed in altering justice.