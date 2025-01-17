KE removes 5500 kgs of illegal connections in Gadap

K-Electric (KE), with the support of law enforcement agencies, has intensified its efforts against power theft and non-payment of bills. In a recent operation in Gadap, the utility removed over 1,800 illegal connections, weighing approximately 5,500 kilograms, from its infrastructure. These connections, commonly known as kunda, were responsible for the theft of nearly 700,000 units of electricity over the past three months.

The kunda system bypasses safety protocols, posing risks to both KE’s infrastructure and public safety. KE’s ongoing anti-theft campaigns aim to curb electricity losses and ensure a safer environment for residents by removing these hazardous connections. Currently, 70 percent of KE’s network is exempt from loadshedding, thanks to reduced losses in low-theft areas. KE reiterated that areas with low theft and regular bill payments continue to benefit from uninterrupted power supply. High-theft areas, however, remain subject to loadshedding due to elevated losses. KE has called on customers, community leaders, and local representatives to take an active role in preventing electricity theft and ensuring timely bill payments to maintain consistent power supply and reduce safety hazards.