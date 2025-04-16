PSL X: Islamabad United beat Multan Sultans by 47 runs

RAWALPINDI – Islamabad United beat Multan Sultans by 47 runs in the seventh PSL X match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Chasing a challenging 203-run target for victory, Sultans kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were bundled out for 155 on the fourth ball of the penultimate over.

Skipper Mohammad Rizwan was the top scorer with 38 runs, followed by Iftikhar Ahmed, who made 32. Usman Khan contributed 31, Kamran Ghulam 17 and Michael Bracewell 16 runs. No other batter could enter the double figures.

Jason Holder grabbed four wickets and Imad Wasim two while Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan, Muhammad Shahzad and Riley Meredith took one wicket each. Jason Holder was named player of the match for his performance both with the bat and the ball.

After being asked to bat first by Multan Sultans skipper Mohammad Rizwan, Sahibzada Farhan (53) and Andries Gous provided a solid start with a 45-run opening partnership.

Sahibzada stitched another 35-run partnership with Colin Munro (48) to provide a platform for a big score. Despite losing wickets in quick succession in the latter half, Haider Ali (33) and Jason Holder (32) ensured a strong finish to take the team score to 202/6 in the allocated 20 overs.

Chris Jordan bagged two wickets while David Willey, Usama Mir, Ubaid Shah and Mohammad Hasnain took one wicket apiece.