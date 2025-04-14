Punjab police character certificate fee for UAE visa | April 2025 Update

LAHORE – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has made the police character certificate mandatory for issuing of visas to Pakistani nationals to ensure prevention of potential crimes in the country.

Pakistani citizens who intend to travel to Dubai or any other emirates of the UAE are required to obtain the character certificate from the police department of their concerned province.

Police Character Certificate is also required for travelling abroad, jobs in different organizations abroad, immigration etc.

Previously, it was hulk task to obtain a character certificate but now the Punjab Police have simplified the process and made it time-efficient.

The citizen can now apply for Character Certificate from any Punjab Police Khidmat Markaz all over the province rather than physically visiting that particular district/address for which character certificate is required.

“For example, if the citizen is currently living in Multan and wants to get a certificate from Mianwali (where he/she lived previously), he/she can apply for it directly from PKM in Multan instead of going all the way to Mianwali,” read official statement.

Documents Required for Character Certificate

Original CNIC or B-Form and photocopy

Original and copy of Passport

Affidavit

Authority Letter (If applicant is abroad). Authority letter with the stamp of relevant Embassy will be accepted, otherwise it should be attested by two respectable persons who are known to the applicant. The duration of applicant stay should also be mentioned in the authority letter.

Photograph (If certificate of any blood relative is required)

If applicant is out of country, the form can be submitted by any blood relative (brother, father, mother, sister etc.) with authority letter of the applicant.

Police Character Certificate Fee in Punjab

The fee for Police Character Certificate stands at Rs500 and it can be deposited any counter of the Khidmat Markaz.

The applicant will be issued the certificate within three working days.