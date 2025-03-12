AGL55.35▼ -0.02 (0.00%)AIRLINK175.36▲ 1.53 (0.01%)BOP13.09▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.37▼ -0.03 (0.00%)DCL9.31▼ -0.2 (-0.02%)DFML45.8▼ -0.93 (-0.02%)DGKC128.03▲ 2.65 (0.02%)FCCL43.87▲ 0.34 (0.01%)FFL14.81▼ -0.04 (0.00%)HUBC131.48▲ 0.27 (0.00%)HUMNL13.21▲ 0.01 (0.00%)KEL4.4▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)KOSM6▼ -0.01 (0.00%)MLCF56.42▲ 1.39 (0.03%)NBP80.24▼ -1.57 (-0.02%)OGDC217.24▼ -1.58 (-0.01%)PAEL41.1▼ -0.12 (0.00%)PIBTL9.52▼ -0.19 (-0.02%)PPL184.23▼ -0.44 (0.00%)PRL34.45▲ 0.27 (0.01%)PTC23.11▲ 0.15 (0.01%)SEARL93.5▼ -0.5 (-0.01%)TELE7.74▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)TOMCL31.69▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)TPLP10.78▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)TREET21.72▲ 0.96 (0.05%)TRG59.34▼ -1.02 (-0.02%)UNITY29.02▼ -0.07 (0.00%)WTL1.31▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)

MOFA shares key details about UAE visas for Pakistanis amid rumoured ban

Latest Update On Uae Visa For Pakistanis In 2025 Heres New Changes
ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has submitted written details in the National Assembly regarding the limited issuance of UAE visas to Pakistani citizens.

The ministry has outlined various reasons for a reduction in issuances of visas by the Gulf country to Pakistanis.

It pointed out that some Pakistani citizens were found submitting fake degrees, diplomas, and fraudulent job contracts, which raised concerns for the UAE authorities.

It added that certain members of Pakistani workers have overstayed their visas in the UAE, violating visa regulations.

The ministry, in its report, added that some individuals were found involved in political and criminal activities, which led to stricter visa regulations by the UAE.

A portion of the Pakistani community in the UAE was found misusing social media platforms inappropriately, the report said.

No Formal UAE Visa Ban

The written report clarified that there is no formal UAE visa ban on Pakistani citizens. However, the UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security has announced a five-year visa program.

The new visa process requires a round-trip ticket, hotel bookings, proof of property ownership (if applicable), and a prepayment of 3,000 dirhams.

The ministry said the Pakistani Embassy in Abu Dhabi has raised the issue regarding visas with the UAE government at the ministerial and under-secretary levels.

It said the Government of Pakistan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are in contact with their UAE counterparts to resolve the issue.

Our Correspondent

