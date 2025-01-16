AGL39.36▲ 0.65 (0.02%)AIRLINK200.9▼ -4.91 (-0.02%)BOP10.15▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)CNERGY6.88▼ -0.18 (-0.03%)DCL8.77▼ -0.03 (0.00%)DFML45.74▲ 4.16 (0.10%)DGKC102.05▲ 0.02 (0.00%)FCCL34.09▼ -0.57 (-0.02%)FFL16.98▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)HUBC131.7▲ 0.52 (0.00%)HUMNL13.76▼ -0.22 (-0.02%)KEL4.81▼ -0.1 (-0.02%)KOSM6.7▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)MLCF43.33▼ -1.01 (-0.02%)NBP62.29▲ 0.26 (0.00%)OGDC218.75▼ -3.02 (-0.01%)PAEL41.54▼ -1.15 (-0.03%)PIBTL8.65▲ 0.23 (0.03%)PPL187.12▼ -3.74 (-0.02%)PRL42.06▼ -1.43 (-0.03%)PTC24.99▲ 0.2 (0.01%)SEARL100.3▼ -2.36 (-0.02%)TELE9.11▼ -0.15 (-0.02%)TOMCL34.79▼ -0.01 (0.00%)TPLP12.93▼ -0.22 (-0.02%)TREET23.05▼ -0.42 (-0.02%)TRG68.35▼ -0.43 (-0.01%)UNITY32.66▼ -0.35 (-0.01%)WTL1.86▲ 0.06 (0.03%)

Gold rate in Pakistan today, 16 January, 2025

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

KARACHI—The price of 24-karat gold was recorded at PKR 280,800. Similarly, the bullion market registered the price of 24-karat gold at Rs 245,370 per 10g on Thursday.

Latest Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Karachi PKR 280,800 PKR 3,179
Lahore PKR 280,800 PKR 3,179
Islamabad PKR 280,800 PKR 3,179
Peshawar PKR 280,800 PKR 3,179
Quetta PKR 280,800 PKR 3,179
Sialkot PKR 280,800 PKR 3,179
Hyderabad PKR 280,800 PKR 3,179
Faisalabad PKR 280,800 PKR 3,179
Gold Rates Gold 24K Today
Per Tola Gold PKR 280,800
Per 10Gram Gold PKR 245,370
Per Gram Gold PKR 24,537

Note: It is pertinent to mention that the price of gold in Pakistan fluctuates several times per the international market, so the cost is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.

Web Desk Staff

Related Posts

  • Business, Gold Rate

Gold prices move up by Rs1400 per tola in Pakistan; Check New Rates here

  • Gold Rate

Gold rates in Saudi Arabia today – 16 January 2025

  • Gold Rate

Gold rates in Saudi Arabia today – 15 January 2025

  • Gold Rate

Gold Rates see another drop of Rs1400 per tola; See New Prices here

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer