Gold rates in Saudi Arabia today – 16 January 2025

LAHORE – The price of per tola price 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia on Thursday (January 16) surged to 3,753 Saudi Riyal (SAR), according to forex.pk.

Furthermore, the 10 grams of 24-k gold is being sold for SAR 3,221 in the kingdom while the per ounce gold price stands at SAR 10,019.

Note: The gold price across the world, including Saudi Arabia, changes constantly and there will be some differences in this post as the prices were updated at 08:45 am January 16, 2025.