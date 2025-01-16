AGL38.71▲ 0.95 (0.03%)AIRLINK205.81▲ 5.52 (0.03%)BOP10.24▼ -0.25 (-0.02%)CNERGY7.06▼ -0.15 (-0.02%)DCL8.8▼ -0.04 (0.00%)DFML41.58▲ 2.44 (0.06%)DGKC102.03▼ -1.27 (-0.01%)FCCL34.66▼ -0.28 (-0.01%)FFL17.1▼ -0.32 (-0.02%)HUBC131.18▲ 3.37 (0.03%)HUMNL13.98▲ 0.17 (0.01%)KEL4.91▼ -0.09 (-0.02%)KOSM6.81▼ -0.22 (-0.03%)MLCF44.34▼ -0.28 (-0.01%)NBP62.03▼ -0.37 (-0.01%)OGDC221.77▼ -0.38 (0.00%)PAEL42.69▼ -0.11 (0.00%)PIBTL8.42▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)PPL190.86▼ -1.87 (-0.01%)PRL43.49▲ 1.99 (0.05%)PTC24.79▲ 0.35 (0.01%)SEARL102.66▲ 1.39 (0.01%)TELE9.26▼ -0.28 (-0.03%)TOMCL34.8▼ -0.3 (-0.01%)TPLP13.15▲ 0.07 (0.01%)TREET23.47▼ -0.09 (0.00%)TRG68.78▲ 2.59 (0.04%)UNITY33.01▲ 0.34 (0.01%)WTL1.8▲ 0.02 (0.01%)

Gold rates in Saudi Arabia today – 16 January 2025

LAHORE – The price of per tola price 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia on Thursday (January 16) surged to 3,753 Saudi Riyal (SAR), according to forex.pk.

Furthermore, the 10 grams of 24-k gold is being sold for SAR 3,221 in the kingdom while the per ounce gold price stands at SAR 10,019.

Note: The gold price across the world, including Saudi Arabia, changes constantly and there will be some differences in this post as the prices were updated at 08:45 am January 16, 2025.

Our Correspondent

