Gold Prices Jump Rs1,300 per tola for third consecutive day, Check New Rates

ISLAMABAD – Gold Rates continue to climb higher and the price of yellow metal jumped by Rs1300 to Rs278,300 on Thursday.

Data shared by Sarafa Association shows gold price per tola moving up by Rs1,300 to reach a new high of Rs278,300 while the price for 10 grams of gold surged by Rs1,114, hitting Rs238,597.

January 9 surge comes after a Rs1,000 rise in the price of gold per tola on Wednesday. The surge in local gold prices comes as international gold rates also moved higher.

Today Gold Rates

Gold Amount Date January 9, 2025 Gold Price per Tola 278,300 Change in Price per Tola +1,300 Gold Price per 10 Grams 238,597 Change in Price per 10 Grams +1,114

On Thursday, the price of gold per ounce reached $2,665, including a $20 premium, reflecting a $13 increase on the day.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained steady at Rs3,350 per tola. The continued rise in gold prices signals an ongoing trend driven by global market conditions.