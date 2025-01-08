Gold Prices climb in Pakistan for second day in a row; Check New Rates here

KARACHI – Gold rates witnessed another increase of Rs1000, as the price reached Rs277,000 per tola on January 8, 2025 Wednesday.

Data shared by Sarafa Association shows the new price for gold per tola reached 277,000 rupees. The price of 10 grams of bullion moved up by Rs858, now standing at Rs237,483.

Gold Rates this week in Pakistan

Dates 24K Gold 7-Jan-25 Rs276,000 6-Jan-25 Rs275,000 4-Jan-25 Rs275,700 3-Jan-25 Rs276,900 2-Jan-25 Rs274,700 1-Jan-25 Rs273,600 31-Dec-24 Rs272,600

This surge in gold prices is in line with global surge as international price pruice climbed by $10 to reach $2,652 per ounce.