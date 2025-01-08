AGL37.11▼ -0.99 (-0.03%)AIRLINK212.82▲ 3.27 (0.02%)BOP10.25▼ -0.21 (-0.02%)CNERGY7▼ -0.35 (-0.05%)DCL8.74▼ -0.16 (-0.02%)DFML38.69▼ -2.14 (-0.05%)DGKC97.45▼ -2.32 (-0.02%)FCCL33.47▼ -0.92 (-0.03%)FFL17.64▼ -0.41 (-0.02%)HUBC129.11▼ -3.38 (-0.03%)HUMNL13.86▼ -0.28 (-0.02%)KEL4.86▼ -0.17 (-0.03%)KOSM6.93▼ -0.14 (-0.02%)MLCF43.63▼ -1.57 (-0.03%)NBP61.39▼ -0.78 (-0.01%)OGDC212.95▼ -5.43 (-0.02%)PAEL41.17▼ -0.53 (-0.01%)PIBTL8.63▲ 0.08 (0.01%)PPL183.03▼ -6 (-0.03%)PRL39.63▼ -2.7 (-0.06%)PTC24.73▼ -0.44 (-0.02%)SEARL98.01▼ -5.95 (-0.06%)TELE9▼ -0.24 (-0.03%)TOMCL35.19▼ -0.2 (-0.01%)TPLP12.4▼ -0.7 (-0.05%)TREET23.62▼ -0.05 (0.00%)TRG65.68▼ -3.5 (-0.05%)UNITY33.98▼ -0.84 (-0.02%)WTL1.79▲ 0.08 (0.05%)

Gold Prices climb in Pakistan for second day in a row; Check New Rates here

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

KARACHI – Gold rates witnessed another increase of Rs1000, as the price reached Rs277,000 per tola on January 8, 2025 Wednesday.

Data shared by Sarafa Association shows the new price for gold per tola reached 277,000 rupees. The price of 10 grams of bullion moved up by Rs858, now standing at Rs237,483.

Gold Rates this week in Pakistan

Dates 24K Gold
7-Jan-25 Rs276,000
6-Jan-25 Rs275,000
4-Jan-25 Rs275,700
3-Jan-25 Rs276,900
2-Jan-25 Rs274,700
1-Jan-25 Rs273,600
31-Dec-24 Rs272,600

This surge in gold prices is in line with global surge as international price pruice climbed by $10 to reach $2,652 per ounce.

Gold rate in Pakistan today, 8 January, 2025

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Gold Rate

Gold rates in Saudi Arabia today – 08 January 2025

  • Gold Rate

Gold rate in Pakistan today, 8 January, 2025

  • Gold Rate

Gold rate in Pakistan today, 7 January, 2025

  • Gold Rate

Gold rates in Saudi Arabia today – 07 January 2025

Recomended

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer