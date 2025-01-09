AGL37.11▼ -0.99 (-0.03%)AIRLINK212.82▲ 3.27 (0.02%)BOP10.25▼ -0.21 (-0.02%)CNERGY7▼ -0.35 (-0.05%)DCL8.74▼ -0.16 (-0.02%)DFML38.69▼ -2.14 (-0.05%)DGKC97.45▼ -2.32 (-0.02%)FCCL33.47▼ -0.92 (-0.03%)FFL17.64▼ -0.41 (-0.02%)HUBC129.11▼ -3.38 (-0.03%)HUMNL13.86▼ -0.28 (-0.02%)KEL4.86▼ -0.17 (-0.03%)KOSM6.93▼ -0.14 (-0.02%)MLCF43.63▼ -1.57 (-0.03%)NBP61.39▼ -0.78 (-0.01%)OGDC212.95▼ -5.43 (-0.02%)PAEL41.17▼ -0.53 (-0.01%)PIBTL8.63▲ 0.08 (0.01%)PPL183.03▼ -6 (-0.03%)PRL39.63▼ -2.7 (-0.06%)PTC24.73▼ -0.44 (-0.02%)SEARL98.01▼ -5.95 (-0.06%)TELE9▼ -0.24 (-0.03%)TOMCL35.19▼ -0.2 (-0.01%)TPLP12.4▼ -0.7 (-0.05%)TREET23.62▼ -0.05 (0.00%)TRG65.68▼ -3.5 (-0.05%)UNITY33.98▼ -0.84 (-0.02%)WTL1.79▲ 0.08 (0.05%)

Gold rates in Saudi Arabia today – 09 January 2025

Big Jump In Gold Prices In Pakistan As Per Tola Rates Hikes To Rs282700
LAHORE – The price of per tola price 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia on Thursday (January 09) stands at 3,750 Saudi Riyal (SAR), according to forex.pk.

Furthermore, the 10 grams of 24-k gold is being sold for SAR 3,219 in the kingdom while the per ounce gold price stands at SAR 10,011.

Note: The gold price across the world, including Saudi Arabia, changes constantly and there will be some differences in this post as the prices were updated at 08:16 am January 09, 2025.

Our Correspondent

