Pakistan Shaheens ready to take on West Indies in practice match on Friday

Pakistan Shaheens Bowl Out Sri Lanka A For 115 On Opening Day Of First Four Dayer
ISLAMABAD – Pacer Ali Raza and wicketkeeper-batter Muhammad Ghazi Ghori will be a part of the Pakistan Shaheens squad for the three-day practice match against the West Indies beginning at the Islamabad Club on Friday, 10 January.

Wicketkeeper-batter Haseebullah and pacer Ahmed Bashir have been ruled out from the Shaheens squad. Haseebullah sustained a thumb injury in South Africa. Ahmed Bashir has been advised to rest after recovering from a groin strain.

Pakistan Shaheens squad:

Imam-ul-Haq (captain), Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Ali Raza, Ali Zaryab, Hussain Talat, Kashif Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rameez Jnr, Mohammad Suleman, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wicketkeeper), Musa Khan, Omair Bin Yousuf, Rohail Nazir, and Saad Khan

West Indies squad:

Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain), Alick Athanaze, Amir Jangoo, Anderson Phillip, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Joshua Da Silva (wicketkeeper), Jomel Warrican, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Keacy Carty, Kemar Roach, Kevin Sinclair, Mikyle Louis and Tevin Imlach

Tickets for Pakistan vs West Indies Tests to go on sale from January 10

Staff Report

