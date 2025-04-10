Apple iPhone 13, 14, 15, 16 Updated Rates in Pakistan April 2025 Update

iPhones in Pakistan continue to remain expensive, with the latest models of Apple devices remaining significantly higher than in many other regions worldwide.
The updated iPhone prices in Pakistan for April 2025 are higher compared to global markets. iPhone 16 series is priced between Rs317,000 and 473,000, while iPhone 15 series ranges from 321,999 to 459,499. The previous generation of iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 are priced around Rs2.25-50lac.
iPhone Rates in Pakistan 2025
|Product
|Price
|Apple iPhone 16
|317,000
|Apple iPhone 16 Pro
|397,000
|Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
|473,000
|Apple iPhone 16 Plus
|337,500
|Apple iPhone 15 Pro
|399,999
|Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
|459,499
|Apple iPhone 15
|321,999
|Apple iPhone 15 Plus
|377,100
|Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
|499,999
|Apple iPhone 14 Pro
|505,999
|Apple iPhone 14 Plus
|420,999
|Apple iPhone 14
|259,999
|Apple iPhone 13
|245,000
|Apple iPhone 12
|175,599
|Apple iPhone 11
|145,000
iPhone Installment Plans in Pakistan
iPhone 16
|EMI
|Installment
|3 Months
|Rs 106,500
|6 Months
|Rs 54,500
|9 Months
|Rs 36,500
|12 Months
|Rs 28,000
These installment plans are with UBL, please check other lenders to compare rates
iPhone 15
|EMI
|Installment
|3 Months
|Rs 112,900
|6 Months
|Rs 57,700
|9 Months
|Rs 38,900
|12 Months
|Rs 29,800
iPhone 14
|EMI
|Installment
|3 Months
|Rs 91,000
|6 Months
|Rs 46,600
|9 Months
|Rs 31,500
|12 Months
|Rs 24,000
NOTE: THESE PRICES ARE FROM LOCAL MARKET AND ONLINE PORTALS, PLEASE CHECK AND COMPARE PRICES FROM OTHER PORTALS BEFORE PLACING ANY ORDER.
