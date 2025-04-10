AGL70.22▲ 1.93 (0.03%)AIRLINK173.15▲ 15.74 (0.10%)BOP10.65▲ 0.28 (0.03%)CNERGY8.52▲ 0.2 (0.02%)DCL8.67▲ 0.25 (0.03%)DFML43.34▲ 1.03 (0.02%)DGKC130.9▲ 4.07 (0.03%)FCCL47.25▲ 0.52 (0.01%)FFL15.42▲ 0.54 (0.04%)HUBC138.91▲ 4.9 (0.04%)HUMNL12.81▲ 0.29 (0.02%)KEL4.54▲ 0.33 (0.08%)KOSM5.55▲ 0.16 (0.03%)MLCF62.26▲ 1.38 (0.02%)NBP79.25▲ 2.61 (0.03%)OGDC214.75▲ 6.23 (0.03%)PAEL44.86▲ 4.08 (0.10%)PIBTL10.74▲ 0.76 (0.08%)PPL173.87▲ 5.1 (0.03%)PRL36.22▲ 1.19 (0.03%)PTC23.56▲ 0.57 (0.02%)SEARL95.31▲ 2.21 (0.02%)TELE7.23▲ 0.28 (0.04%)TOMCL33.66▲ 0.68 (0.02%)TPLP10.29▲ 0.29 (0.03%)TREET21.55▲ 0.56 (0.03%)TRG64.68▲ 4.01 (0.07%)UNITY26.67▲ 1.34 (0.05%)WTL1.33▲ 0.03 (0.02%)

Apple iPhone 13, 14, 15, 16 Updated Rates in Pakistan April 2025 Update

iPhones in Pakistan continue to remain expensive, with the latest models of Apple devices remaining significantly higher than in many other regions worldwide.

The updated iPhone prices in Pakistan for April 2025 are higher compared to global markets. iPhone 16 series is priced between Rs317,000 and 473,000, while iPhone 15 series ranges from 321,999 to 459,499. The previous generation of iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 are priced around Rs2.25-50lac.

iPhone Rates in Pakistan 2025

Product Price 
Apple iPhone 16 317,000
Apple iPhone 16 Pro 397,000
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 473,000
Apple iPhone 16 Plus 337,500
Apple iPhone 15 Pro 399,999
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 459,499
Apple iPhone 15 321,999
Apple iPhone 15 Plus 377,100
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 499,999
Apple iPhone 14 Pro 505,999
Apple iPhone 14 Plus 420,999
Apple iPhone 14 259,999
Apple iPhone 13 245,000
Apple iPhone 12 175,599
Apple iPhone 11 145,000

iPhone Installment Plans in Pakistan

iPhone 16

EMI Installment
3 Months Rs 106,500
6 Months Rs 54,500
9 Months Rs 36,500
12 Months Rs 28,000

These installment plans are with UBL, please check other lenders to compare rates

iPhone 15 

EMI Installment
3 Months Rs 112,900
6 Months Rs 57,700
9 Months Rs 38,900
12 Months Rs 29,800

iPhone 14 

EMI Installment
3 Months Rs 91,000
6 Months Rs 46,600
9 Months Rs 31,500
12 Months Rs 24,000

NOTE: THESE PRICES ARE FROM LOCAL MARKET AND ONLINE PORTALS, PLEASE CHECK AND COMPARE PRICES FROM OTHER PORTALS BEFORE PLACING ANY ORDER.

iPhone Complete PTA Tax for all models in Pakistan 2025 Update

Web Desk (Lahore)

