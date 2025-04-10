Apple iPhone 13, 14, 15, 16 Updated Rates in Pakistan April 2025 Update

iPhones in Pakistan continue to remain expensive, with the latest models of Apple devices remaining significantly higher than in many other regions worldwide.

The updated iPhone prices in Pakistan for April 2025 are higher compared to global markets. iPhone 16 series is priced between Rs317,000 and 473,000, while iPhone 15 series ranges from 321,999 to 459,499. The previous generation of iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 are priced around Rs2.25-50lac.

iPhone Rates in Pakistan 2025

Product Price Apple iPhone 16 317,000 Apple iPhone 16 Pro 397,000 Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 473,000 Apple iPhone 16 Plus 337,500 Apple iPhone 15 Pro 399,999 Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 459,499 Apple iPhone 15 321,999 Apple iPhone 15 Plus 377,100 Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 499,999 Apple iPhone 14 Pro 505,999 Apple iPhone 14 Plus 420,999 Apple iPhone 14 259,999 Apple iPhone 13 245,000 Apple iPhone 12 175,599 Apple iPhone 11 145,000

iPhone Installment Plans in Pakistan

iPhone 16

EMI Installment 3 Months Rs 106,500 6 Months Rs 54,500 9 Months Rs 36,500 12 Months Rs 28,000

These installment plans are with UBL, please check other lenders to compare rates

iPhone 15

EMI Installment 3 Months Rs 112,900 6 Months Rs 57,700 9 Months Rs 38,900 12 Months Rs 29,800

iPhone 14

EMI Installment 3 Months Rs 91,000 6 Months Rs 46,600 9 Months Rs 31,500 12 Months Rs 24,000

NOTE: THESE PRICES ARE FROM LOCAL MARKET AND ONLINE PORTALS, PLEASE CHECK AND COMPARE PRICES FROM OTHER PORTALS BEFORE PLACING ANY ORDER.