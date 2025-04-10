AGL70.22▲ 1.93 (0.03%)AIRLINK173.15▲ 15.74 (0.10%)BOP10.65▲ 0.28 (0.03%)CNERGY8.52▲ 0.2 (0.02%)DCL8.67▲ 0.25 (0.03%)DFML43.34▲ 1.03 (0.02%)DGKC130.9▲ 4.07 (0.03%)FCCL47.25▲ 0.52 (0.01%)FFL15.42▲ 0.54 (0.04%)HUBC138.91▲ 4.9 (0.04%)HUMNL12.81▲ 0.29 (0.02%)KEL4.54▲ 0.33 (0.08%)KOSM5.55▲ 0.16 (0.03%)MLCF62.26▲ 1.38 (0.02%)NBP79.25▲ 2.61 (0.03%)OGDC214.75▲ 6.23 (0.03%)PAEL44.86▲ 4.08 (0.10%)PIBTL10.74▲ 0.76 (0.08%)PPL173.87▲ 5.1 (0.03%)PRL36.22▲ 1.19 (0.03%)PTC23.56▲ 0.57 (0.02%)SEARL95.31▲ 2.21 (0.02%)TELE7.23▲ 0.28 (0.04%)TOMCL33.66▲ 0.68 (0.02%)TPLP10.29▲ 0.29 (0.03%)TREET21.55▲ 0.56 (0.03%)TRG64.68▲ 4.01 (0.07%)UNITY26.67▲ 1.34 (0.05%)WTL1.33▲ 0.03 (0.02%)

Corbin Bosch regrets decision to withdraw from PSL X

Psl 10 Edition Bangladesh Cricketers Taking Part Issued Nocs
South Africa’s Corbin Bosch has expressed his regrets over the decision to withdraw from the Pakistan Super League X.

Corbin Bosch: “I deeply regret my decision to withdraw from the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) and offer my sincere apologies to the people of Pakistan, the fans of Peshawar Zalmi and the wider cricket community.

“The HBL PSL is a prestigious tournament and I fully understand the disappointment caused by my actions. To the loyal fans of Peshawar Zalmi, I am truly sorry for letting you down. “I take full responsibility for my actions and accept the consequences, including the penalty fine and the one-year ban from the HBL PSL. This has been a hard lesson, but I am committed to learning from this experience and hope to return to the HBL PSL in the future with renewed dedication and the trust of the fans.”

The 30-year-old Bosch was picked by Peshawar Zalmi in the Diamond category during the tenth edition of HBL PSL Player Draft, held in Lahore on 13 January. The all-rounder will serve a one-year ban and will not be eligible for selection in next year’s Pakistan Super League.

