Big drop in Gold Prices in Pakistan despite record buying; Check new rates

KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed massive drop in Pakistan on Saturday, with per tola rates coming down by Rs5500 per tola to Rs320,000.

Data shared by Saraffa Association shows price of gold per tola slipping by Rs5,500 to Rs320,000 while price of 10 grams of gold skipped by Rs4,714, settling at Rs274,348.

Today Gold Rates

Gold Type Old Price New Price Cut Per Tola Rs 325,500 Rs 320,000 Rs -5,500 Per 10 Grams Rs 279,063 Rs 274,348 Rs -4,714

Gold Rates in Pakistan This Week

Dates 24K Gold 29-March Rs325,000 28-March Rs323,380 27-March Rs321,000 26-March Rs317,800 25-March Rs317,800 24-March Rs318,600 22-March Rs318,000

The drop comes amid record changes in prices as market opened after Eid break. Overall, Gold remained at all time high to new all-time highs in local and international markets.

Traders have pointed to international market’s movement, with global gold prices inching closer to $3,100 per ounce on Thursday, driving up local prices to their peak.