AGL70.41▼ -2.03 (-0.03%)AIRLINK175.55▼ -2.01 (-0.01%)BOP11.01▼ -0.04 (0.00%)CNERGY8.29▲ 0.12 (0.01%)DCL9.04▼ -0.13 (-0.01%)DFML47.84▲ 2.58 (0.06%)DGKC132.1▼ -1.95 (-0.01%)FCCL47.23▼ -0.09 (0.00%)FFL16.02▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)HUBC142.32▼ -4.59 (-0.03%)HUMNL13.3▼ -0.21 (-0.02%)KEL4.44▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)KOSM5.9▼ -0.01 (0.00%)MLCF61.8▼ -0.22 (0.00%)NBP78.5▲ 2.64 (0.03%)OGDC226.77▼ -7.91 (-0.03%)PAEL44.8▼ -1.61 (-0.03%)PIBTL10.47▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)PPL185.92▼ -5.88 (-0.03%)PRL37.16▼ -0.16 (0.00%)PTC24.05▲ 0.85 (0.04%)SEARL100.29▼ -0.6 (-0.01%)TELE7.73▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.45▼ -0.16 (0.00%)TPLP11.03▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)TREET22.02▼ -0.3 (-0.01%)TRG66▼ -1.29 (-0.02%)UNITY28.24▼ -0.37 (-0.01%)WTL1.35▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Big drop in Gold Prices in Pakistan despite record buying; Check new rates

Gold Rates Touch New Record At Rs272000
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed massive drop in Pakistan on Saturday, with per tola rates coming down by Rs5500 per tola to Rs320,000.

Data shared by Saraffa Association shows price of gold per tola slipping by Rs5,500 to Rs320,000 while price of 10 grams of gold skipped by Rs4,714, settling at Rs274,348.

Today Gold Rates

Gold Type Old Price New Price Cut
Per Tola Rs 325,500 Rs 320,000 Rs -5,500
Per 10 Grams Rs 279,063 Rs 274,348 Rs -4,714

Gold Rates in Pakistan This Week

Dates 24K Gold
29-March Rs325,000
28-March Rs323,380
27-March Rs321,000
26-March Rs317,800
25-March Rs317,800
24-March Rs318,600
22-March Rs318,000

Gold Prices Fall By Rs7000 Per Tola In Pakistan Check New Rates Here

The drop comes amid record changes in prices as market opened after Eid break. Overall, Gold remained at all time high to new all-time highs in local and international markets.

Traders have pointed to international market’s movement, with global gold prices inching closer to $3,100 per ounce on Thursday, driving up local prices to their peak.

Gold rate in Pakistan today, 5 April, 2025

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Gold Rate

Gold prices in Saudi Arabia today – 5 April 2025

  • Gold Rate

Gold rate in Pakistan today, 5 April, 2025

  • Gold Rate

Gold rate in Pakistan today, 4 April, 2025

  • Featured, Gold Rate

Gold prices hit New Record High in Pakistan as markets reopen after Eid

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer