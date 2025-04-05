Big drop in Gold Prices in Pakistan despite record buying; Check new rates

KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed massive drop in Pakistan on Saturday, with per tola rates coming down by Rs5500 per tola to Rs320,000.
Data shared by Saraffa Association shows price of gold per tola slipping by Rs5,500 to Rs320,000 while price of 10 grams of gold skipped by Rs4,714, settling at Rs274,348.
Today Gold Rates
|Gold Type
|Old Price
|New Price
|Cut
|Per Tola
|Rs 325,500
|Rs 320,000
|Rs -5,500
|Per 10 Grams
|Rs 279,063
|Rs 274,348
|Rs -4,714
Gold Rates in Pakistan This Week
|Dates
|24K Gold
|29-March
|Rs325,000
|28-March
|Rs323,380
|27-March
|Rs321,000
|26-March
|Rs317,800
|25-March
|Rs317,800
|24-March
|Rs318,600
|22-March
|Rs318,000
The drop comes amid record changes in prices as market opened after Eid break. Overall, Gold remained at all time high to new all-time highs in local and international markets.
Traders have pointed to international market’s movement, with global gold prices inching closer to $3,100 per ounce on Thursday, driving up local prices to their peak.