Gold prices climb to fresh high in Pakistan – Check March 29 rates

KARACHI – Gold maintained its gaining streak in both local and international markets as its prices reached another historic high on Saturday.
According to Sarafa Association, per tola price of 24-karat gold surged by Rs1,620 to reach Rs325,000 while the price of 10-gram moved up by Rs1,389 to settle at Rs278,635.
In international market, the bullion rates also recorded gains as per ounce price increased by $10 to hit all-time high of $3,084.
A day earlier, gold rates in Pakistan also witnessed an all-time high of Rs323,380 after single-day jump of Rs2,380 on March 28, 2025.
Today Gold Rates
|Gold
|Price
|Change
|Per Tola
|Rs325,000
|Rs1,620
|Per 10 Grams
|Rs278,635
|Rs1,389
Gold Rates in Pakistan This Week
|Dates
|Amount
|27-March
|Rs321,000
|26-March
|Rs317,800
|25-March
|Rs317,800
|24-March
|Rs318,600
|22-March
|Rs318,000
|21-March
|Rs318,800
|20-March
|Rs320,800
The global market also saw a boost, with gold prices rising to $3,074 per ounce, with a $20 premium added to the price, marking a $22 increase during the day.
This recent surge follows a strong performance on Thursday, when gold prices had increased by Rs3,200 per tola, settling at Rs321,000. Experts attribute the continuous climb in gold prices to a variety of factors, including global economic uncertainty and inflation concerns.
