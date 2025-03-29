AGL67.11▼ -1.95 (-0.03%)AIRLINK173.68▼ -2.21 (-0.01%)BOP10.82▼ -0.16 (-0.01%)CNERGY8.26▲ 0.26 (0.03%)DCL9.06▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)DFML44.6▼ -0.07 (0.00%)DGKC135.33▲ 2.34 (0.02%)FCCL46.41▲ 0.29 (0.01%)FFL16.14▲ 0.07 (0.00%)HUBC146.32▲ 2.36 (0.02%)HUMNL13.4▲ 0.05 (0.00%)KEL4.39▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)KOSM5.93▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)MLCF59.66▲ 0.16 (0.00%)NBP76.29▼ -0.84 (-0.01%)OGDC232.73▼ -0.02 (0.00%)PAEL47.98▲ 0.5 (0.01%)PIBTL10.4▼ -0.18 (-0.02%)PPL191.48▼ -1.82 (-0.01%)PRL36.83▼ -0.17 (0.00%)PTC23.2▼ -0.57 (-0.02%)SEARL98.76▼ -1.11 (-0.01%)TELE7.73▼ -0.02 (0.00%)TOMCL33.99▼ -0.78 (-0.02%)TPLP10.75▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)TREET22.29▼ -0.51 (-0.02%)TRG66.01▲ 0.87 (0.01%)UNITY28.36▼ -0.22 (-0.01%)WTL1.32▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)

Gold prices climb to fresh high in Pakistan – Check March 29 rates

Pakistani Market Sees Rs52600 Surge In Gold Rates In 2024 Check Annual Stats Here
KARACHI – Gold maintained its gaining streak in both local and international markets as its prices reached another historic high on Saturday.

According to Sarafa Association, per tola price of 24-karat gold surged by Rs1,620 to reach Rs325,000 while the price of 10-gram moved up by Rs1,389 to settle at Rs278,635.

In international market, the bullion rates also recorded gains as per ounce price increased by $10 to hit all-time high of $3,084.

A day earlier, gold rates in Pakistan also witnessed an all-time high of Rs323,380 after single-day jump of Rs2,380 on March 28, 2025.

Today Gold Rates

Gold  Price Change 
Per Tola Rs325,000 Rs1,620
Per 10 Grams Rs278,635 Rs1,389

Gold Rates in Pakistan This Week

Dates Amount
27-March Rs321,000
26-March Rs317,800
25-March Rs317,800
24-March Rs318,600
22-March Rs318,000
21-March Rs318,800
20-March Rs320,800

Gold Starts Week With Rs600 Per Tola Drop In Pakistan Check New Rates

The global market also saw a boost, with gold prices rising to $3,074 per ounce, with a $20 premium added to the price, marking a $22 increase during the day.

This recent surge follows a strong performance on Thursday, when gold prices had increased by Rs3,200 per tola, settling at Rs321,000. Experts attribute the continuous climb in gold prices to a variety of factors, including global economic uncertainty and inflation concerns.

Single Tola Gold Prices in Pakistan touch record high of Rs321,000; Check full rates

Our Correspondent

