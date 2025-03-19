Pakistan Gold Rates hit New high after 1600per tola jump; Check 19 March price list

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan continue to climb higher, and price of single Tola touched the Rs319,000 mark for the the first time in history.
As per the Saraffa market rates, the price of 24-karat gold soared by Rs1600 to hover around Rs319,000 per tola in the domestic market. Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold increased by Rs1415 to close at Rs273,490.
Today Gold Rates
|Gold Type
|Price
|New Price
|Per Tola
|+1600
|319,000
|Per 10 Grams
|+1415
|273,490
Gold Rates in Pakistan This Week
|Dates
|24K Gold
|17-March
|Rs314,800
|15-March
|Rs313,700
|14-March
|Rs314,000
|13-March
|Rs309,300
|12-March
|Rs306,500
|11-March
|Rs306,000
|10-March
|Rs306,000
In international market, the price of the yellow metal went up by $16 to reach $3038 per ounce on Wednesday.
Gold prices hit a record high of $3005 due to geopolitical tensions and trade uncertainties. Trade war fears also weighed on the market, but demand for gold remained strong, especially from China. Investors are focused on the upcoming US Federal Reserve meeting, where interest rates are expected to stay unchanged.