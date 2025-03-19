Pakistan Gold Rates hit New high after 1600per tola jump; Check 19 March price list

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan continue to climb higher, and price of single Tola touched the Rs319,000 mark for the the first time in history.

As per the Saraffa market rates, the price of 24-karat gold soared by Rs1600 to hover around Rs319,000 per tola in the domestic market. Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold increased by Rs1415 to close at Rs273,490.

Today Gold Rates

Gold Type Price New Price Per Tola +1600 319,000 Per 10 Grams +1415 273,490

Gold Rates in Pakistan This Week

Dates 24K Gold 17-March Rs314,800 15-March Rs313,700 14-March Rs314,000 13-March Rs309,300 12-March Rs306,500 11-March Rs306,000 10-March Rs306,000

In international market, the price of the yellow metal went up by $16 to reach $3038 per ounce on Wednesday.

Gold prices hit a record high of $3005 due to geopolitical tensions and trade uncertainties. Trade war fears also weighed on the market, but demand for gold remained strong, especially from China. Investors are focused on the upcoming US Federal Reserve meeting, where interest rates are expected to stay unchanged.