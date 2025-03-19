AGL67.62▼ -0.64 (-0.01%)AIRLINK184.71▲ 0.85 (0.00%)BOP12.12▲ 0.3 (0.03%)CNERGY7.5▼ -0.02 (0.00%)DCL9.4▼ -0.01 (0.00%)DFML46.71▲ 0.73 (0.02%)DGKC134.38▲ 1.62 (0.01%)FCCL47.52▲ 1.14 (0.02%)FFL16.15▲ 0 (0.00%)HUBC141.58▲ 6.49 (0.05%)HUMNL13.18▲ 0.12 (0.01%)KEL4.63▲ 0.01 (0.00%)KOSM6.31▲ 0.11 (0.02%)MLCF60.37▲ 1.2 (0.02%)NBP76.96▲ 2.95 (0.04%)OGDC225.48▲ 2.42 (0.01%)PAEL48.14▲ 3.19 (0.07%)PIBTL11.05▲ 0.39 (0.04%)PPL189.65▲ 2.6 (0.01%)PRL36.36▲ 0.09 (0.00%)PTC24.52▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)SEARL102.92▲ 1.97 (0.02%)TELE8.11▲ 0.23 (0.03%)TOMCL35.36▼ -0.54 (-0.02%)TPLP11.26▲ 0.43 (0.04%)TREET22.89▲ 0.35 (0.02%)TRG70.31▲ 3.69 (0.06%)UNITY29.68▼ -0.16 (-0.01%)WTL1.4▲ 0.07 (0.05%)

Pakistan Gold Rates hit New high after 1600per tola jump; Check 19 March price list

Gold Starts Week With Rs600 Per Tola Drop In Pakistan Check New Rates
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan continue to climb higher, and price of single Tola touched the Rs319,000 mark for the the first time in history.

As per the Saraffa market rates, the price of 24-karat gold soared by Rs1600 to hover around Rs319,000 per tola in the domestic market. Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold increased by Rs1415 to close at Rs273,490.

Today Gold Rates

Gold Type Price  New Price 
Per Tola +1600 319,000
Per 10 Grams +1415 273,490

Gold Rates in Pakistan This Week

Dates 24K Gold
17-March Rs314,800
15-March Rs313,700
14-March Rs314,000
13-March Rs309,300
12-March Rs306,500
11-March Rs306,000
10-March Rs306,000

 

In international market, the price of the yellow metal went up by $16 to reach $3038 per ounce on Wednesday.

Gold prices hit a record high of $3005 due to geopolitical tensions and trade uncertainties. Trade war fears also weighed on the market, but demand for gold remained strong, especially from China. Investors are focused on the upcoming US Federal Reserve meeting, where interest rates are expected to stay unchanged.

Gold rate in Pakistan today, 19 March, 2025

 

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Gold Rate

Gold rate in Pakistan today, 19 March, 2025

  • Gold Rate

Gold prices in Saudi Arabia hit historic high – 19 March 2025

  • Gold Rate

Per Tola Gold Price touches Rs317,350 in Pakistan amid record buying

  • Gold Rate

Gold rate in Pakistan today, 18 March, 2025

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer