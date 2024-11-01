Germany committed to strengthening ties with Pakistan in multiple areas: Grannas

German embassy celebrates ‘Unity Day 2024’

The embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany on Thursday hosted a garden reception to celebrate the German Unity Day showcasing the German values of togetherness, harmony and hospitality.

Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division) Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari was the Guest of Honour on the occasion.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, the EU Ambassador Dr Riina Kionka, French ambassador Nicolas Galey, Austria’s ambassador Ms Andrea Wicke, Portugal ambassador Mr Frederico Da Silva, Norway’s Per Albert Ilsaas, EU countries’ diplomats, High Commissioner of the UK, Ms Jane Marriott, UN Residant Coordinator Mohamed Yahya, Malaysian High Commissioner Azhar Mazlan, High Commissioner of Brunei Darussalam Kamal Bashah, Acting Ambassador of Indonesia, Mr Rahmat Hindiarta Kusuma, senior officials of the Foreign Office, armed forces, representatives of academia, civil society, chambers of commerce and media were among the guests who greeted the ambassador and his team on the auspicious occasion and enjoyed themselves the melodious tunes of the Pakistani band Soz-O-Saz.

In his address as Chief Guest, Minister Leghari on behalf of the people and the government of Pakistan congratulated the ambassador and the German nationals on the momentous occasion marking the Unity Day of the Federal Republic of Germany. “This year’s theme reflects the spirit of unity and forward-looking optimism symbolizing Germany’s commitment to collective progress, resilience and togetherness as a nation,” said the minister adding the unity day signified the end of Germany’s division and symbolizes the success of democratic values, economic growth and national unity in Germany. “This day also offers valuable lessons for Pakistan strengthening diplomatic economic and education ties between Pakistan and Germany and can help Pakistan on its path towards unity, stability and prosperity.

The minister concluded his speech emphasizing bond of friendship between Pakistan and Germany which is imperative to move forward in economic and commercial domain by creating B2B linkages and enhancing P2P contacts. We passionately believe that the positive friendship and cooperation between Pakistan and Germany would be further strengthened in the years to come, he said. German Ambassador Mr Alfred Grannas in his brief address underscored the historical significance of the German reunification, highlighting the remarkable achievements and progress made since that pivotal moment.

Earlier while giving an account of the background of the Unity Day, Head of Cultural Affairs Embassy of Germany, Mr Jan Gerald Krausser said the auspicious occasion commemorated the formal reunification of East and West Germany on in October 1990, culminating in the end of 41 years of separation and uniting Germans into one cohesive nation. In his address, the host of the event.