INTERPOL’s project watchmaker holds first working group meeting in Pakistan

The inaugural Working Group Meeting for Project Watchmaker, organized by INTERPOL, concluded successfully in Islamabad on Thursday.

A three-day meeting brought together representatives from Pakistan’s provincial police forces, Counter-Terrorism Departments (CTD), the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA), and the National Forensic Agency, focusing on bolstering national coordination to address the growing threat of chemical and explosive attacks.

The event was launched with opening remarks by Mr. Alan Grimmer, Unit Coordinator of INTERPOL’s CBRNE/CMX, who highlighted the significance of international cooperation in tackling these increasingly sophisticated threats. “Project Watchmaker is dedicated to supporting nations like Pakistan in confronting emerging security challenges through shared intelligence and operational capacity,” he said.-

Sessions concentrated on enhancing participants’ understanding and use of INTERPOL’s databases, data management systems, and specialized tools designed for tackling cases involving chemical and explosive materials. A special emphasis was placed on the data exchange systems relevant to bomb-making materials, aiming to close intelligence gaps and foster more robust investigative procedures.

Prominent speakers included Mr. Alan Grimmer, Lasha Giorgidze, a Specialized Officer at INTERPOL, and Scott Watson, a Criminal Intelligence Analyst at INTERPOL, each bringing insights into INTERPOL’s efforts to tackle global threats from chemical and explosive weapons.

In his address, Director General of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Ahmad Ishaque Jehangir, underscored the critical importance of collaboration and technology in countering non-state actors who exploit chemical and explosive materials for mass harm. “Terrorist groups are evolving, as are their methods to create dangerous weapons. Project Watchmaker is a critical part of the global strategy to prevent these actors from causing catastrophic damage,” said DG Jehangir.