Funeral prayer of Constable Iftikhar offered at Police lines

The funeral prayer of Islamabad Police Constable Iftikhar Ahmed was offered at Police Lines Headquarters Islamabad. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali NasirRizvi, senior police officers and a large number of police officers offered the funeral prayer.

A smartly turned-out contingent of the police personnel presented a guard of honour. IGP Islamabad and senior police officers draped the coffins with flower wreaths and recited fatiha. Police officers shouldered the coffins and later the body was sent to his respective native town.

IGP Islamabad condoled with the family of the deceased and said that Islamabad Police stands with the bereaved family and will take care of them in every possible way.

He also issued orders to the senior police officers to provide full support to the family of the deceased, saying that every officer of the police force is a valuable asset for me, their families will be taken care of in every way. Earlier, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali NasirRizvi, presided over an important meeting regarding crime control at Central Police Office Islamabad, a public relations officer said.

The meeting was attended by DG Safe City ShakirHussainDawar, DIG Headquarters Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer, DIG Security Muhammad Jawad Tariq, and other senior police officials.

During the meeting, IG Islamabad assessed the implementation of orders related to crime prevention and the apprehension of criminals.

He reviewed the overall crime situation in the federal capital and directed the officers to ensure timely arrests in cases of robbery, murder, and street crime, as well as to secure solid evidence in ongoing investigations. The IGP emphasized that protecting citizens’ lives, property, and dignity is the top priority of Islamabad Police. He directed all police officers to ensure effective patrolling in the city and to combat criminal elements. Furthermore, he instructed strict checking at all entry and exit points of the city and to maintain vigilance over suspicious individuals.