Pollen count in Islamabad today – April 6, 2025

ISLAMABAD – The pollen count in Islamabad continued to decrease, though still high enough on Sunday to pose health hazards for allergy patients close to the end of pollination season.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the pollen count in Islamabad’s H-8 sector was 3,036 on Sunday.

The total pollen count in Islamabad’s G-6 sector was recorded at 1,356 and in the E-8 sector at 1,296. Similarly, the pollen count in the F-10 sector was recorded at 893.

Islamabad’s most abundant pollen types are Paper Mulberry, Acacia, Eucalyptus, Pines, Grasses, Cannabis, Dandelion and Alternaria.

Out of all these species, Paper Mulberry shares the highest pollen count, 2,932 (very high). Pollen concentrations of other species are Cannabis 30 (moderate), Grasses 42 (high), Alternaria 28 (low), Pines 26 (moderate), Acacia (zero), Eucalyptus (zero) and Dandelion (zero).

Less rains, higher temperatures expected in Pakistan in April 2025

Staff Report

Recomended

