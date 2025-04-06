Robust security measures to be ensured during PSL: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, chaired a meeting on Saturday to review the security plan for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches.

In the upcoming PSL season, matches are also scheduled for Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and the teams will stay in the federal capital.

In order to review foolproof security plan during the PSL matches and to maintain law and order sand smooth traffic the meeting discussed in details various measures to be taken during this period.

The meeting was attended by SSP CTD Hamza Humayun, CTO Islamabad Captain (retd) Syed Zeeshan Haider, the Director of Safe City and other officers.

IGP Islamabad directed all officers to ensure strict security arrangements at sports venues, players’ residences, and their transportation routes.

All buildings and routes should be monitored at all times through Safe City cameras.

The Counter Terrorism Force should remain on alert during the PSL to address any untoward situation immediately.

He also instructed the CTO Islamabad on traffic management to create alternative routes and parking arrangements for citizens during the movement of players and matches, ensuring that citizens do not face any difficulties.

During the meeting, the IGP Islamabad reiterated his commitment that the Islamabad Police would utilize all available resources to ensure the security of both foreign and domestic players, as well as maintain law and order throughout the city.

He added that protecting the lives and property of citizens is among the top priorities of the Islamabad Police.

Meanwhile, following the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation Muhammad Usman Tariq Butt reviewed the security arrangements at checkpoints.

He met with the police officers deployed at duty points and commended them for their dedicated service.

Senior police officers were also present during the visit.

On the occasion, SSP Investigation Islamabad said that the Islamabad Police have made special security arrangements across the district.

He affirmed that police officers remain fully engaged in ensuring the safety of citizens and that all available resources are being utilized to maintain law and order in the federal capital.

No elements will be allowed to disturb the peace of the citizens, he added.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Police Koral, Aabpara, Sangjani and Bhara Kahu police station teams arrested eight accused involved in different criminal activities and recovered 1,250 grams of hashish ,290 gram ice, five liters of liquor, three pistols and one rifle from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are ongoing.