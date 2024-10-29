AGL37.3▲ 0.16 (0.00%)AIRLINK125.42▼ -8.36 (-0.06%)BOP5.53▲ 0.03 (0.01%)CNERGY3.74▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)DCL7.93▲ 0.09 (0.01%)DFML42.21▼ -1.17 (-0.03%)DGKC87.81▲ 1.55 (0.02%)FCCL33.26▲ 0.32 (0.01%)FFBL66.86▲ 2.59 (0.04%)FFL10.59▲ 0.15 (0.01%)HUBC105.11▲ 1.81 (0.02%)HUMNL12.79▼ -0.86 (-0.06%)KEL4.37▲ 0.01 (0.00%)KOSM7.62▼ -0.24 (-0.03%)MLCF38.79▲ 1.13 (0.03%)NBP69.32▲ 1.81 (0.03%)OGDC175.28▲ 0.8 (0.00%)PAEL24.89▼ -0.11 (0.00%)PIBTL5.67▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)PPL139.27▲ 0.76 (0.01%)PRL23.09▼ -0.05 (0.00%)PTC15.01▼ -0.57 (-0.04%)SEARL69.26▼ -0.36 (-0.01%)TELE6.94▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)TOMCL36.78▲ 2.06 (0.06%)TPLP7.19▲ 0.04 (0.01%)TREET14.36▲ 0.17 (0.01%)TRG49.83▲ 1.22 (0.03%)UNITY27.67▲ 1.16 (0.04%)WTL1.27▲ 0.03 (0.02%)

Future Investments at forefront as PM Shehbaz meets Saudi Crown Prince

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

RIYADH – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif engaged in high-profile meeting with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman during his visit to Kingdom to attend Future Investment Initiative Forum.

Two sides focused on strengthening bilateral ties between Islamabad and Riyadh, emphasizing economic collaboration and investment opportunities. Two sides also expressed commitment to enhancing cooperation in various sectors, including energy, technology, and infrastructure.

The meeting comes at a crucial time as both nations look to bolster their economies and forge new partnerships in face of global challenges.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif highlighted Pakistan’s strategic position and potential for investment, inviting Saudi investors to explore opportunities in the region.

The Future Investment Initiative Forum attracted global leaders and investors, as it provided a platform for leaders to discuss shared interests and future collaborations.

Pak PM Shehbaz touches down in Saudi Arabia for Future Investment Moot

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

Punjab Education Minister shares School Holidays Update amid Smog Crisis

  • Pakistan

Pak Army Chief, Russian Defence Minister bolster security ties in high level meeting

  • Business, Pakistan, Uncategorized

1500 Prize Bond November 2024 – Check Draw Date and Balloting details

  • Featured, Pakistan

Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa weather update; more rains likely

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer