Future Investments at forefront as PM Shehbaz meets Saudi Crown Prince

RIYADH – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif engaged in high-profile meeting with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman during his visit to Kingdom to attend Future Investment Initiative Forum.

Two sides focused on strengthening bilateral ties between Islamabad and Riyadh, emphasizing economic collaboration and investment opportunities. Two sides also expressed commitment to enhancing cooperation in various sectors, including energy, technology, and infrastructure.

The meeting comes at a crucial time as both nations look to bolster their economies and forge new partnerships in face of global challenges.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif highlighted Pakistan’s strategic position and potential for investment, inviting Saudi investors to explore opportunities in the region.

The Future Investment Initiative Forum attracted global leaders and investors, as it provided a platform for leaders to discuss shared interests and future collaborations.