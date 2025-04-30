PSL.X: Points table after Gladiators’ win against Sultans

LAHORE – In the current PSL 10 standings, Islamabad United sit at the top with 10 points, having won all 5 of their matches.

Quetta Gladiators are in second place with 8 points after winning 4 out of their 6 matches.

Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings occupy the third and fourth positions respectively, each with 3 wins from 6 matches.

Peshawar Zalmi are in fifth place with 4 points after 2 wins from 6 matches, while Multan Sultans remain at the bottom of the table with only one win from 7 matches.

It may be mentioned here that the top four teams will qualify for the playoff stage of the PSL

The latest table situation emerged just after Quetta Gladiators defeated Multan Sultans by 10 wickets in the 18th match of HBL PSL 10, Quetta

The match was played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, where Quetta Gladiators won the toss and opted to field first against Multan Sultans.

Batting first, Multan Sultans’ lineup collapsed like a house of cards and the entire team was bowled out for just 89 runs in 17 overs.

Quetta Gladiators chased down the 90-run target without losing a wicket, finishing the match in the seventh over and securing 2 crucial points.