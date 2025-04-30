UK Pound rate moves up against Pak rupee today – 30 April 2025

KARACHI – UK Pound rate further increase against Pakistani rupee as it stood at Rs377.22 on Wednesday, 30 April 2025.

The selling rate of the pound also increased as it is being sold for Rs381.23 at various outlets of exchange companies, according to Forex Association of Pakistan.

The currency code for the British Pound Sterling is GBP, which is the official currency of the United Kingdom. The pound sign (£) is used for the British Pound Sterling, also known as “sterling.”

UK Pound to PKR Today

1 UK Pound = Rs377.22

Meanwhile, remittances received by Pakistan in March 2025 surged to an all-time high of $4.1 billion, marking the first time that monthly inflows have hit above the $4 billion milestone.

A 37.3% year-on-year increase from March 2024 and a 29.8% month-on-month rise compared to February 2025 have been represented by this historic inflow.

Pakistanis living in the UK sent record remittances to the tune of $684m, 33% higher on month on month basis as they stood at $496 million in Feb 2025.

On YoY, the remittances from the UAE surged by 48% as they stood at $462 million in March 2024.

Pakistan and Britain have strong historical, cultural, and diplomatic ties. The UK is a key trade partner and an important destination for Pakistani diaspora, with over a million Pakistanis living there.

Both countries collaborate on areas such as education, trade, defense, and counter-terrorism. The UK also provides significant aid and development support to Pakistan.