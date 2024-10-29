AGL37.3▲ 0.16 (0.00%)AIRLINK125.42▼ -8.36 (-0.06%)BOP5.53▲ 0.03 (0.01%)CNERGY3.74▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)DCL7.93▲ 0.09 (0.01%)DFML42.21▼ -1.17 (-0.03%)DGKC87.81▲ 1.55 (0.02%)FCCL33.26▲ 0.32 (0.01%)FFBL66.86▲ 2.59 (0.04%)FFL10.59▲ 0.15 (0.01%)HUBC105.11▲ 1.81 (0.02%)HUMNL12.79▼ -0.86 (-0.06%)KEL4.37▲ 0.01 (0.00%)KOSM7.62▼ -0.24 (-0.03%)MLCF38.79▲ 1.13 (0.03%)NBP69.32▲ 1.81 (0.03%)OGDC175.28▲ 0.8 (0.00%)PAEL24.89▼ -0.11 (0.00%)PIBTL5.67▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)PPL139.27▲ 0.76 (0.01%)PRL23.09▼ -0.05 (0.00%)PTC15.01▼ -0.57 (-0.04%)SEARL69.26▼ -0.36 (-0.01%)TELE6.94▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)TOMCL36.78▲ 2.06 (0.06%)TPLP7.19▲ 0.04 (0.01%)TREET14.36▲ 0.17 (0.01%)TRG49.83▲ 1.22 (0.03%)UNITY27.67▲ 1.16 (0.04%)WTL1.27▲ 0.03 (0.02%)

Punjab Education Minister Shares School Holidays Update Amid Smog Crisis
LAHORE – Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat shared update on school closure amid the worsening smog situation in Lahore and parts of the region.

The provincial capital Lahore topped list of most polluted cities as school going students complain of shortness of breath and develop respiratory issues. Amid the widening concerns, Punjab’s Minister of Education hinted at the potential closure of schools as Air Quality Index crossed hazardous levels.

Addressing the crisis, Hayat said the government temporarily adjusted school hours, and said that schools may be shut down if children’s health deteriorates in days to come.

He also urged parents, students and masses to join efforts in tackling the smog issue. As Lahore grapples with severe air pollution, the community is being called upon to take action alongside governmental efforts.

Lahore Smog Crisis

Lahore, the city of around 15 million people, is facing hazardous air quality, with low visibility. The Punjab government’s reports indicate a dangerous Air Quality Index (AQI) driven by pollution from local sources and neighboring Indian cities.

Punjab government beefed up the measures while measures are being taken, it will take 8 to 10 years to significantly reduce smog levels.

Efforts include dismantling brick kilns, strict monitoring of vehicle emissions, and promoting better waste disposal practices.

Punjab schools winter vacation 2024 schedule update

Web Desk (Lahore)

