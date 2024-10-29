Rauf Atta claims SCBA Presidency in tight race against Munir Kakar

LAHORE – Mian Rauf Atta of Asma Jahangir Group clinched presidency of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) by securing 580 votes against rival Munir Kakar from Hamid Khan Group, who garnered 458 votes.

The presiding officer reported a strong turnout at the Supreme Court’s principal seat, where 682 out of 769 registered voters cast their ballots, with only one vote rejected.

This year’s elections highlighted a fierce rivalry between the Asma Jahangir and Hamid Khan groups, reflecting the significant influence of these factions within the legal community. Voting also took place in Karachi and Quetta. Over 4,000 lawyers took part in picking new leadership, including the president, secretary, and other office bearers. A total of 17 candidates competed for eight positions in this pivotal election.

Mian Raud Atta’s campaign was supported by his fellow candidates, Malik Zahid Aslam Awan and Chaudhry Tanveer Akhtar, who ran for the secretary and finance secretary positions, respectively. From the Hamid Khan Group, Kakar was joined by Salman Siddiqui and Mir Aurangzeb in their bids for the SCBA leadership roles.

The presidential race was particularly notable as both candidates hailed from Balochistan, while the secretary position featured a contest between Salman Mansoor and Awan, both from Lahore. The vice-presidential race in Punjab was closely contested between Rana Bakhtiar and Rana Ghulam Sarwar, with additional candidates competing for vice-presidential positions across Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Sindh.

With the elections marking a significant moment for the SCBA, Mian Rauf Atta’s victory signals a new chapter in the association’s leadership, as members await the final results for all positions.