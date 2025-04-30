Trump terms first 100 days of second term plan ‘historic’

MICHIGAN – Former US President Donald Trump, addressing a large public rally in the city of Warren, Michigan, described the first 100 days of his potential second term as a period of historic achievements.

During his speech, Trump launched sharp criticism at the Democratic Party, particularly former President Joe Biden. He claimed that during his presidency (2017 to 2021), the US economy was the strongest in history. “We performed incredibly well, and now we are doing even better,” Trump said.

The rally, held in Michigan—a key battleground state and hub of the American auto industry—was the largest public gathering since Trump’s inauguration campaign began on January 20.

Trump also lashed out at Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, accusing him of failing to do justice to his role.

He stated that in recent months, Americans have grown increasingly concerned about economic policies due to rising inflation and tariffs imposed on countries around the world.

Thousands attended the rally in Warren, which is also home to General Motors’ technical center.

Trump reiterated his commitment to putting America back on the path of economic growth and asserted that even his critics will have to acknowledge his accomplishments.