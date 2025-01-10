AGL36.97▲ 0.39 (0.01%)AIRLINK189.64▼ -7.01 (-0.04%)BOP10.09▼ -0.05 (0.00%)CNERGY6.68▼ -0.01 (0.00%)DCL8.58▲ 0.06 (0.01%)DFML37.4▼ -0.48 (-0.01%)DGKC99.75▲ 4.52 (0.05%)FCCL34.14▲ 1.12 (0.03%)FFL17.09▲ 0.44 (0.03%)HUBC126.05▼ -1.24 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.79▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)KEL4.77▲ 0.01 (0.00%)KOSM6.58▲ 0.21 (0.03%)MLCF43.28▲ 1.06 (0.03%)NBP60.99▲ 0.23 (0.00%)OGDC224.96▲ 11.93 (0.06%)PAEL41.74▲ 0.87 (0.02%)PIBTL8.41▲ 0.12 (0.01%)PPL193.09▲ 9.52 (0.05%)PRL37.34▼ -0.93 (-0.02%)PTC24.02▼ -0.05 (0.00%)SEARL94.54▼ -0.57 (-0.01%)TELE8.66▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.53▼ -0.18 (-0.01%)TPLP12.39▲ 0.18 (0.01%)TREET22.37▼ -0.21 (-0.01%)TRG62.65▼ -1.71 (-0.03%)UNITY32.47▼ -0.24 (-0.01%)WTL1.75▼ -0.04 (-0.02%)

2025 Installment Plans for Honda CD70, CG-125, Pridor for Plans

Honda bikes like CD70 and CG 125 continue to remain on top in sales, despite huge increase in prices of two-wheelers, and consumers are looking for affordable installment plans.

If you are looking to get your hands on Ha onda CD 70 and CG125, several lenders are offering these bikes, which are known for their exceptional reliability.  Honda vehicles deliver lasting performance, ensuring you get the most out of every drive. The cheapest bikes of Honda now costs Rs157,900 while the Honda CG 125 cost around Rs234,900.

For the unversed, Honda bikes are well-regarded for their fuel efficiency, reliability, and cost-effectiveness. While some older models may look dated, newer versions feature updated designs and improved features.

Honda CD 70 Price in Pakistan 2025

Vehicle Details Honda CD-70 
Down Payment (30%) Rs. 47,370
Processing Fee Rs. 1,800
Total Upfront Payment Rs. 49,170
Number of Months 36
Monthly Installment Rs. 5,000
Processing Charges + FED Processing Charges + FED

Honda CG 125 Price in Pakistan 2025

Vehicle Details Honda CG-125 
Down Payment (30%) Rs. 70,470
Processing Fee Rs. 1,800
Total Upfront Payment Rs. 72,270
Number of Months 36
Monthly Installment Rs. 7,438
Processing Charges + FED Processing Charges + FED

Honda Pridor Price in Pakistan 2025

Vehicle Details Honda Pridor 100 (OHC)
Down Payment (30%) Rs. 62,670
Processing Fee Rs. 1,800
Total Upfront Payment Rs. 64,470
Number of Months 36
Monthly Installment Rs. 6,615
Processing Charges + FED Processing Charges + FED

Honda CD-70, CG-125, and Pridor 100 all offer reliable, fuel-efficient options with flexible payment plans. CD-70 features a 4-stroke engine with a down payment of Rs47,370 and a monthly installment of Rs5,000 for 3 Years.

For Honda CG-125, it requires a down payment of Rs. 70,470 and offers a monthly installment of Rs7,438. Pridor 100, equipped with an OHC Econo-Power engine, has a down payment of Rs. 62,670 and a monthly installment of Rs. 6,615. All options include a processing fee and additional charges like FED.

Yamaha YBR 125 12 Months Zero Mark-up Installments revealed for 2025

Web Desk (Lahore)

