Germany to end fast-track 3-year citizenship path: Here’s what it means

BERLIN – In another bad news for immigrants already worried about tightening of rules regarding immigration, Germany has announced to end the fast-track citizenship path.

The upcoming coalition government of Germany has announced to put an end to the 3 year citizenship track that eased the worries of many immigrants who could obtain German citizenship in such less time.

The development comes as an agreement between Christian Democratic Union (CDU)/Christian Social Union (CSU) alliance and the center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD) came to the fore.

The agreement confirms that the 3-year citizenship path would be abolished; however, the five-year citizenship track as well as the dual nationality relaxation would stay in place.

The 3-year citizenship route allowed immigrants to get German citizenship after demonstrating advanced C1-level German and strong integration indicators such as community service or academic excellence.

The fast-track citizenship route was the brainchild of SPD, environmentalist Greens and Free Democratic Party and was launched in June last year with immigrants praising the route.

Although the termination of fast-track citizenship has hurt the immigrants, they are relieved to know that the upcoming coalition has announced to continue the five-year citizenship track which allows citizenship after 5 years of continuous residency in the country and an intermediate B1 level of German.

The fast-track citizenship route had been a point of discussion among the right wingers and other groups especially CDU and CSU who had often criticized the path, branding it as “turbo” naturalization.

Germany recently allowed holding dual citizenship and it was also expected that the upcoming coalition might put an end to it; however, the dual citizenship is here to stay.

Moreover, the upcoming regime will also not withdraw German citizenship from naturalized people who are dual citizens though there were debates regarding withdrawing German citizenship from naturalized citizens characterized as terror supporters, antisemitic or extremists.

Nonetheless, the agreement between the coalition partners states that the partners will explore possible amendments to expel those who ‘call for the abolition of the free and democratic basic order,’ but this would apply to non-citizens rather than dual nationals.

Germany’s new government is set to assume charge with Friedrich Merz to take oath as chancellor next month after which the immigration routes would be amended.