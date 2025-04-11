Maulana Tariq Jamil clears air on son’s alleged Housing Society

LAHORE – Famous Islamic scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil responded to rumors circulating on social media claiming that his son owns housing scheme and that he himself possesses billions in multiple assets.

In a statement, the Deoband leader addressed allegations, calling them baseless and misleading. Maulana clarified that his son owned no housing scheme, saying he dedicated 52 years of his life to the path of Allah, and never in that time has he earned or encouraged unlawful income.

Maulana – who amassed million of followers – claimed guiding his children to earn through halal means. If I had turned to such actions, my lifelong effort would be rendered meaningless,” he added.

Referring to his global reach and impact, the scholar said his message reached six continents, and countless individuals have embraced faith through his preaching.

He, however, lamented that this is not the first time such claims spread. Earlier, it was said I had Rs. 50 billion in my account. Now they say 49 billion. Let me be clear — all my bank accounts are open for scrutiny. My house is open to anyone who wishes to investigate,” he added.

Maulana Tariq Jameel’s clarification comes amid growing concern over misinformation and false narratives spreading on social media without verification.

In previous years, Maulana Tariq’s clothing brand MTJ faced online backlash after rumors spread that it was selling naaras for Rs550. Critics accused the brand of overpricing and hypocrisy.

In response, the brand officials denied claim, stating that they do not manufacture or sell drawstrings and labeling the news as fake.